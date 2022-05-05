Paws on Charles Celebrates New Partnership With Making Fetch Happens With In-Store Event

Paws on Charles, the boutique pet supply stop at 123 Charles St., celebrated its new partnership with Making Fetch Happen, a dog-training service provider, with an in-store event on Saturday, April 30.

Jamaica Plain-based Making Fetch Happen “focuses on taking a fear- and force-free approach to training, which utilizes the latest in science-based methods,” according to the company, as its “goal is to provide dogs with the behaviors and skills they need to live more harmoniously with their humans in the home, while also providing their owners with the knowledge they need to address problem behaviors that pop up in the future.”

To start, classes offered at Paws on Charles via Making Fetch Happen include basic obedience and puppy socialization.

Making Fetch Happen owner and Dog Behaviorist, Shelley Harrison, who was on hand for the in-store event, will also be available to local residents for at-home behavioral consulting with their canines.

For more on Paws on Charles, visit www.pawsoncharles.com, follow them on Instagram at @pawsoncharles, or call the store at 617-936-4163.