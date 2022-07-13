Beacon Hill Friends House’s Annual Summer Cookout Returns Saturday, July 16

Beacon Hill Friends House’s longstanding annual Summer Cookout returns Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8 Chestnut St., and unlike the past two years when it was limited to residents due to the pandemic, the event will again be open to the broader community. “Since it’s the summer, and with the pandemic slowing down, we can start having outdoor groups back into the space and also have our own events to get others back into the space,” said Nils Klinkenberg, executive director of the Friends House, a self-described “independent Quaker nonprofit that provides opportunities for spiritual deepening, personal growth, and collective action,” as well as a cooperative residence that is home to 20 residents. Friends, family, board members, and others connected to the Friends House are all welcome to join residents at this open house event, which will offer “food, fellowship, and even some ping-pong,” according to the organization’s website. All guests will be asked to show proof of vaccination upon entry, and masks, which will be available for guests, are required inside of the Friends House itself. Potluck contributions of non-refrigerated side dishes, desserts, and snacks are appreciated but not required. (Please note this is an alcohol-free event.) The cookout is an opportunity for the Friends House to bring it message to the broader, as well as to bring the outside community into the house to join neighbors, past residents, and supporters, said Klinkenberg. R.S.V.P. is requested but not required, and can be made at https://lu.ma/bhfh-cookout-2022.