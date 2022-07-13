BHV Appoints Executive Director

Paul C. Duffy, a resident of South Boston’s Seaport District, now sits at the helm of the Beacon Hill Village (BHV), an organization he calls ‘trailblazing.’ BHV’s mission is to provide information and services, sponsor activities and foster a strong sense of community so that older adults can live their lives independently in their own homes. To his new role as executive director, Duffy brings twenty years of experience working with seniors through cultural travel, senior living, and senior services programs. Formerly as the principal and founder of Compass Eight, a project management, marketing and sales consulting firm, he specialized in senior living start-up and expansion projects. On the senior management team of North Hill Communities in Needham, he was responsible for brand re-development, communications strategy and management. He used the above-mentioned skills in supporting the $180M expansion of this established senior living community. Prior to that position, he served as director of program and market development for Road Scholar, formerly known as Elderhostel, the world’s largest creator of experiential learning opportunities. One of twenty applicants evaluated, Duffy was an easy choice for BHV not only because of his technical qualifications but also his personality, according to President Allan Hodges who chaired the search committee. “The committee felt Paul was a perfect fit for the staff and the BHV culture,” he wrote in a letter introducing Duffy to BHV members. Duffy said he looked forward to the opportunity to represent and work with the ‘trailblazing organization – one that has imagined, deployed, and expanded a new paradigm for healthy aging. “It is the culmination of a career path, and a true joy for me professionally and personally,” he said. His family has a ‘long and happy history’ on Beacon Hill, said Duffy, whose parents once lived on Mount Vernon and Chestnut streets, he on Charles Street, and his niece on Chestnut Street. Currently he lives in South Boston’s Seaport District. “I see BHV as a wonderful reflection of the neighborhood’s character: community engagement built through respect for the individual and no small amount of intellectual curiosity,” he said. Duffy succeeds Gina Paglucia Morrison who served as executive director for three years.