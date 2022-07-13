Workers Hospitalized After Bowdoin Street Transformer Explosion

Two workers were sent to the hospital Tuesday, July 12, following a transformer explosion at 37 Bowdoin St., WCVB-TV reported. At about 5:55 p.m., emergency respondents arrived at 37 Bowdoin St. – the address of Grotto restaurant – after receiving reports of smoke emanating from a manhole in the area, followed by loud noises. Paramedics transported two Eversource workers from the scene to Mass General Hospital for treatment, with one of them reportedly suffering from life-threatening injuries. “At this time, our focus is on our employees’ well-being and making sure they receive the medical treatment and support they need,” according to a statement from Eversource released in the immediate aftermath of the incident. An Eversource spokesperson said they were performing routine maintenance on a piece of underground equipment in the area, according to WCVB-TV.