Following Fire, Fabled Antiques Expects To Reopen in Early Fall

After closing for repairs following a fire upstairs in the building on April 22, Fabled Antiques at 93 Charles St. now expects to reopen in the early fall.

“We’re very much looking forward to getting Fabled Antiques reopened as soon as possible! Presently we are still waiting for building repairs to be completed,” Rebecca Connolly Hackler, the antique store’s proprietor, wrote in an email. “The fire was in another part of the building, but we still had to empty the shop to replace carpet and make other repairs. Luckily, very few items in our inventory were damaged. We do know that the landlord has been working to get projects completed throughout the building, but there have been delays because of the insurance and construction process.”

Rebecca Connolly Hackler, proprietor of Fabled Antiques, sourcing finds for the reopening of her Charles Street shop.

Fabled Antiques has been acquiring a “fresh inventory” in anticipation of the planned grand reopening, added Hackler, including “one-of-a-kind items such as antique desks and dining tables; great garden items, mid-century modern furnishings and decor, and 19th- and 20th-century paintings by noted artists such as Aldro Hibbard and Lilla Cabot Perry.”

Additionally, Hackler wrote, “Customers can be assured of a fresh trove of the unique antique books, quality smalls and vintage discoveries that Fabled Antiques is known for. This fall, Fabled Antiques will also be featuring a wonderful art exhibit highlighting the New England seasons. Stay tuned!”

While she says Fabled Antiques can’t wait to greet customers, friends, and fellow business owners again on Charles Street, Hackler encourages patrons to visit Fabled Antiques’ flagship store in Milford, N.H., which is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the meantime.

Keep an eye out for the reopening of Fabled Antiques at 93 Charles St. To learn more, follow Fabled Antiques on Facebook and Instagram @fabledantiques; or call the shop at 617-936-3008.