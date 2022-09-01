Positive COVID Tests Continue To Drop in Beacon Hill Area

The rate of residents from Beacon Hill and the surrounding neighborhoods testing positive for covid continues to drop. According to data released by the Boston Public Health Commission, 614 residents of the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Downtown, the North End, and West End were tested for COVID-19 between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, with around 6.3 percent, or 39 individuals, testing positive for the virus. This was down from the prior week of Aug. 9-15, when 7.6 percent, or 46 individuals, of the 602 individuals tested positive for the virus. Citywide, 8,750 residents were tested for covid between Aug.16-23, with 7.8 percent, or 682 individuals, testing positive for the virus. This was a slight decrease from the prior week of Aug. 9-15, when 7.4 percent, or 664 individuals, of the 8,931 individuals citywide tested positive for the virus.