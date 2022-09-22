Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Thank You to All Who Supported the BHCA Centennial Weekend!

A wonderful time was had by all this past weekend as the BHCA celebrated its Centennial. On Saturday, over 260 people enjoyed dinner under the stars at one long table on the flat of Mt. Vernon Street. And Sunday, families and their pets had fun at the annual Fall HillFest.

The BHCA would like to thank our neighbors on Mt. Vernon Street, our Centennial Dinner Co-chairs, Gordon Burnes and James Houghton, the Centennial Steering Committee led by Suzanne Besser and Keeta Gilmore, Meredith and Gene Clapp, Hill House, the BHCA Events Committee, and our extraordinary volunteers who helped make this weekend possible. We’d also like to thank our sponsors Archer Roose, New Salem Cider, the Sevens, and Harpoon.

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. If you have called our office for assistance with an issue, you will know that we are a valuable resource for our neighbors. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Most importantly, you join a community of residents and businesses who want to preserve this special neighborhood. Please visit bhcivic.org or call the office to become a member.

Contractor Parking

We have heard from many neighbors about their continuing concerns about contractors working on the Hill inappropriately taking up many resident parking spaces for long periods of time. We are working with the city to tackle this ongoing and long-standing problem.

Now that the renewal of parking permits by the BHCA office has become an online process only, we are dealing with parking spaces abuses by contractors on a case-by-case basis and are visiting problem areas to speak with the owners or their contractors directly and in person, and working with the city on enforcement as well. As always, we depend on you to inform us of any abuse you are seeing so that we can address it. Thank you for helping us bridge the gap between owners who need to get work done and residents who are entitled to on street parking.

BOS:311

311 is an easy to remember telephone number that will connect you with the City’s Constituent Service Center. The center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. It is the best way to report an issue that the City should resolve.

311 provides access to all non-emergency City services. You can call 311 from any telephone, or you can call directly to 617-635-4500. You can also connect with 311 by downloading the mobile app, or by submitting a request or concern online at https://www.cityofboston.gov/311/. The mobile app allows you to easily send a photo of the problem you are reporting. You can even Tweet @BOS311.

We recommend that our neighbors use this service whenever they have a question or concern to which the City can respond.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events:

Meet & Greet – Monday, October 3rd @ 75 Chestnut, 6-8pm

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, October 5th, 7pm (via Zoom)

*Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.