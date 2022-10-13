News Briefs

Fall-O-Ween Children’s Festival Returns Oct. 21 to the Common

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department host the second annual Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground at the corner of Beacon and Charles Streets on Friday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Adults and children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and participate in a wide range of free, fun, and spooky family-friendly activities. Test your courage in our Haunted Zombie Maze and on the Spooky Mansion Slide, try the Jumpin’ Pumpkin, test your skills at the bean bag toss, and enjoy nighttime fun on the LED cornhole, swings, and seesaws.

The Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Skating Club of Boston. Key sponsors are HP Hood LLC and Mission Realty Advisors team at Compass. Additional support is provided by the Boston Circus Guild, UMass Boston Baby Lab, and Renewal by Andersen.

A “monster mash” of activities will include music, giveaways, arts and crafts, rides on the trackless train, pop-up mural activity from the Mayor’s Mural Crew, a stilt walker, fresh water from the Boston Water and Sewer Commission Water Truck, and field games, individual, and group play facilitated by Knucklebones.

For more information, visit boston.gov/falloween.

Scarecrow Village Will Return to the Harbor Towers

Once again, the “residents” of a Scarecrow Village will return to the Harbor Towers lawn area. They can be seen by anyone walking along the Harbor Walk just north of the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf. The Village will arrive Friday, October 14, and its residents will remain in place until November 2. They can be visited anytime, day or night, and will add some fun to the Halloween spirit in October.

Come by with your camera and enjoy the scene. This year, Snow White, the Evil Queen, and seven Dwarfs will be seen by Scarecrow Kids, Adults, Staff, a couple of dogs, and some pink flamingos. It’s a crazy scene all created by fun-loving Harbor Towers residents and staff!

King’s Chapel Environmental Conversations Series Oct. 18

The King’s Chapel Environment Conversations series continues this month with a discussion with Brad Campbell, President of Conservation Law Foundation (CLF), to overview CLF’s work on confronting the climate crisis in New England. A former White House senior appointee during the Clinton administration, Brad was the Regional Administrator at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Mid-Atlantic Region and served as Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection where he set the toughest stormwater pollution standards in the nation; initiated and negotiated the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to control greenhouse gas emissions from power plants; and secured permanent protection for more than 800,000 acres of watershed lands under threat of development in New Jersey’s Highlands region.

During his time at CLF, Brad has overseen numerous successes in the courtroom and in state houses throughout New England. Under his leadership, CLF has taken on Exxon, Shell, and Gulf Oil for their failure to protect communities and prepare their facilities for climate impacts. CLF has also succeeded in passing enforceable new climate laws in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Maine.

All are welcome to join us in person at. the Parish House at 64 Beacon St on October 18 at 5 PM. The event will also be live-streamed on Zoom. To register for the event contact [email protected]