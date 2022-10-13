BHCA Now Accepting Grant Applications for Projects, Programs Seeking Funding From the Community Fund

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA)announces that the Beacon Hill Community Fund (Community Fund) is accepting grant applications through November 1, 2022. The Community Fund will be awarding small grants to community-based Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street and adjacent neighborhood non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups dedicated to promoting and enhancing quality of life in the community through projects and programs for residents involving the arts and education, youth sports and recreation, day care centers, playgrounds, programming for seniors and persons with special needs and disabilities, community gardens and spaces, affordable housing, social services, or anything of this nature the Board of Directors of the Beacon Hill Civic Association may deem appropriate.

This is the fourth year of the Beacon Hill Community Fund, and testimonials from last year’s winners are posted on the BHCA website.

The process for applying for a grant from the Beacon Hill Community Fund can be found at www.bhcivic.org/community-fund, as well as the grant application rules and timelines. The application period closes on November 1st, 2022, and awards will be given out at the December 2022 BHCA Board of Directors meeting.

The BHCA is honored to partner in this unique and important practice, and looks forward to receiving grant applications.

For more information, please contact the Beacon Hill Civic Association at [email protected]