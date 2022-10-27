Neighborhood Roundup

Return of Hill House’s Annual Hill-O-Ween Party

Hill House is bringing back its annual Hill-O-Ween Party for local families and children on Monday, Oct. 31, from 2:30 p.m. at the Mt. Vernon Street Firehouse. This event will feature crafts, games, snacks, and a Halloween-themed tableau perfect for a family picture, along with prizes for best costume, best family costume, and most crafty costume, respectively.

Games will include a fortune teller, pumpkin chucking, and a Hole-o-ween in one gold game where participants put the ball into a pumpkin, while “paint a pumpkin” will be among the craft offerings,.

The Hill-O-Ween Party is free and open to the community.

Visit hillhouseboston.org for more information on both events.

Halloween at the Myrtle Street Playground

Working in tandem with Hill House’s Halloween celebration at the Mt. Vernon Street Firehouse, the Friends of the Myrtle Street Playground is offering Little Groove on Monday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. at the playground, as well as the Mickey and Minnie Dance Party at 4 p.m. at the playground.

Costumes are encouraged for attendees.

Rep. Livingstone’s Upcoming Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold office hours on Wednesday, Oct 26, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the West End Branch Library at 151 Cambridge St.; on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10-11 a.m. at Cobblestone a Beacon Hill Eatery at 30 Charles St.; and on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9-10 a.m. at Newsfeed Cafe inside the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

“I am looking forward to being in the community with you to update you on the work I’ve been doing throughout the district and in the State House, and to hear your feedback, ideas, and suggestions on both local neighborhood issues and statewide policy priorities,” wrote Rep. Livingstone.

Email [email protected] with any questions or concerns.

Book-Signing Event With Hilderbrand Coming Nov. 16 to Blackstones

Blackstones welcomes Elin Hilderbrand for a book-signing event for her latest book, “Endless Summer,” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 40 Charles St.

Due to Hilderbrand’s popularity, Blackstones is asking guests to pre-register for their time slots online at blackstonesboston.com, or by coming into the store, to ensure that all interested parties have the opportunity to meet her, purchase a book, and be featured in her social media photos. (All guests must wear “navy.”)

Copies of “Endless Summer” can also be ordered from the Blackstones website, with an option for curbside pickup.