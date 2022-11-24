Fabled Antique Reopens After Seven-Month Closure Due to Fire

Special to Times

Fabled Antiques reopened on Friday, Nov. 18, kicking off a festive celebratory weekend at 93 Charles St. The shop’s proprietor, Rebecca Connolly Hackler, was eager to reopen after being closed for the past seven months due to a fire upstairs in the building that houses the antique shop.

Fabled Antiques team: Greg Michalko, Peggy Glynn, and Rebecca Hackler.

An array of antiques, fine art, and home decor awaits visitors to Fabled Antiques.

While awaiting building repairs, Hackler collected antiques and vintage finds in anticipation of reopening. Recent acquisitions include antique furnishings and fine art, such as works by noted American artists, including A.C. Goodwin, William Jurian Kaula, and Paul King. In addition, customers will discover a fresh trove of quality smalls that Fabled Antiques is known for, such as antique decanters and vintage barware, antique books, and interesting vintage items. This winter, Fabled Antiques will also be featuring a fine art exhibit highlighting the New England seasons.

“Our team here at Fabled Antiques is thrilled to be reopened and welcoming customers once again on Charles Street!,” said Fabled Antiques proprietor, Rebecca Connolly Hackler. “We’ve spent the last six months traveling around the New England countryside, going antiquing and finding great pieces to offer. It’s all about the hunt! I love finding unique pieces that have style and a story. Although our Charles Street shop was temporarily closed, our flagship store, New Hampshire Antique Co-op, in Milford (N.H.), always keeps us very busy. In fact, it’s going on its 40th year in business! Our shops always have something for everyone— from vintage postcards and antique books to eighteenth-century desks and American Impressionist paintings. Come visit and find that unique piece for your collection or a special gift.”

Fabled Antiques is located at 93 Charles St. on Beacon Hill in Boston. To learn more, follow Fabled Antiques on Facebook and Instagram @fabledantiques; or call the shop at 617-936-3008.