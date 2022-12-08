The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold its monthly public hearing on Thursday December 15, at 5 p.m.

Attention: This hearing is to be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our online meeting or calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering meeting id # 970 6707 9815. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected]

The public can offer testimony.

Discussion Topics

Violation Hearing

APP # 23.0435 BH 107 Chestnut Street #2

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved floodlights

Design Review

APP # 23.0435 BH 107 Chestnut Street #2

Proposed Work: Install new trellis

APP # 23.0344 BH 103 Charles Street

Proposed Work: New Intercom

APP # 23.0381 BH 5 West Cedar Street

Proposed Work: Replace front door hardware, paint the front door Hague Blue, repaint front entry Wimborne White, repaint windows black, move kitchen door light fixture, replace plastic dryer vent with a copper model, replace downspout conductors (2) with new copper downspout conductors with new design (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review)

APP # 23.0425 BH 51 Hancock Street

Proposed Work: Request for an extension of the previously granted approval of the roof deck.

Administrative Review/Approval

APP # 23.0442 BH 107 Chestnut Street: At the rear second and third floor, replace six, 8 over 8, wood sash sets, reuse existing frames, brick mold and sills. Repaint black forest green.

APP # 23.0409 BH 88 Mount Vernon Street: Grind and repoint brick front, top 25ft high by 35ft wide of side elevation (Willow street) starting back from front corner and all inside courtyard. Use recommended mix of five parts sand, two parts lime and one part type 1 & 2 Portland cement. Repair lintels and sills in courtyard area as needed in kind

APP # 23.0392 BH 89 Mount Vernon Street: Remove and replace slate roof due to interior leaks and deteriorating slate, replace all copper gutters, downspouts and fittings, due to gutters being pitched the wrong way, Repointing top courses of brick, demo and rebuild chimney due to significant leaning

APP # 23.0382 BH 83 Myrtle Street: Replace basement level six-lite, wood window with replica

APP # 23.0441 BH 54 Temple Street: At front façade level one, replace one, 2 over 2, wood, non-historic window with a 2 over 2, wood, double hung window using the existing frame.

APP # 23.0381 BH 5 WEST Cedar Street #708: Replace the three-tab asphalt shingle roof with slate, all flashings copper, replace the metal skylight with a new copper skylight with the same profiles, glass size, dimensions, and exposure above the finished roof, replace all copper gutters with new gutters with “Boston” profile, replace 3″ copper downspouts with new 3″ copper, round downspouts, restore 18 windows, replace aluminum rake flashing with copper flashing (See Additional Items Under Design Review)

APP # 23.0443 BH 10 West Cedar Street: At front façade, replace all the front elevation sash sets. Level one are two, 2 over 2, and one, 6 over 6 windows, Level two are two, 9 over 6, Level three are two, 6 over 6 windows and dormer level, are two, 4 over 4, and two, 6 over 6 windows. All new sash sets will be constructed using the original frames, brick molding and wood sills. All new sash sets to be wood and double hung, true divided light and painted Tri-Corn black at exterior. All sash rails will match an original lower number West Cedar Street muntin design, 3/4” Muntin and 3/16” exterior wood stem

Ratification of 11-17-2022 Public Hearing Minutes

Review And Approval Of 12-12-2022 Intercom Subcommittee Results.