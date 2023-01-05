Neighborhood Roundup

Virtual Meeting To Focus on RFP Working Draft for West End Branch Library Redevelopment

The city will hold its rescheduled virtual meeting to discuss the working draft of the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the proposed redevelopment of the West End Branch Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Visit https://www.boston.gov/calendar/west-end-branch-library-public-meeting-3 at the scheduled time to join the meeting. (If you already registered for the meeting, no further action should be needed as that registration is still active.)