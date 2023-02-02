Neighborhood Roundup

Nichols House Museum Resuming Tours

The Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. is resuming tours this week, with tours taking place Thursday- Sunday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon.

Visit https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book to check availability and purchase tickets.

Gibson House Museum to Offer Virtual Program on ‘Sargent’s Women’

The Gibson House Museum will offer a virtual program called “Sargent’s Women: Four Lives Behind the Canvas” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 7 to 8 p.m.

In this illustrated virtual lecture, author Donna M. Lucey will explore the extraordinary experiences of four women painted by the iconic, high society Gilded Age portraitist John Singer Sargent. Each woman inhabited a rarefied world of large fortunes and strict conventions yet managed to do something unexpected to upend society’s rules. Basing her research on original letters, and diaries, Lucey uncovered stories of forbidden love, family conflict, ambition, desire, and triumph.

Admission is $12 for non-members of the museum and $10 for members. Register at https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/events.

Upcoming Hill House Happenings

Hill House will be hosting a free Valentine’s Day Party, featuring games, crafts, and a singalong, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Firehouse at 127 Mt. Vernon St.

Also, Hill House will be hosting its annual Wine Dinner on Thursday, March 30, at Beacon Hill Bistro at 25 Charles St. Cocktails will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships are available at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E22709&id=28.