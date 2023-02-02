News Briefs

Children’s Winter Fest Returns to Boston Common February 22

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department present the annual Children’s Winter Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground on Wednesday, February 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit boston.gov/winterfest for more information about this family-friendly school vacation week event.

The free festival is open to all and offers music, giveaways, winter activities, treats, and crafts. Featured attractions include large inflatable installations such as the All-Star Challenge, Everest Climb ‘N’ Slide, and a Fun House Maze. Kids and their caregivers can also enjoy rides in the park on the Trackless Train, a ski lift photo booth, slap shot hockey, snow throw, pop-up mural activity from the Mayor’s Mural Crew, a LEGO build activity with a Master Model Builder, and much more.

The event is hosted in partnership with title sponsor Highland Street Foundation, presenting sponsor L.L. Bean, contributing sponsors Dunkin’, H.P. Hood, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving, and media sponsor The Boston Globe. Additional support is provided by Xfinity, Mission Realty Advisors, LEGO® Discovery Center Boston, Lighthouse ArtSpace Boston, and the Baby Lab at UMASS Boston.

The Boston Common Parade Ground is located at the corner of Beacon and Charles Streets. Call (617) 635-4505 or email [email protected] for more information.

Poetry Discussion: The Work of Regie Gibson

Join King’s Chapel members and clergy to read and discuss poetry and recorded performances of local poet, educator, and literary performer Regie Gibson on Mondays, February 6, and 13, at 6:00 PM via Zoom

Contact [email protected] to register and receive materials.

The two sessions will be followed by a Reading/Performance by Regie Gibson

Letter and Spirit: The Rants, Chants, and Coos of a Literary Musician

Sunday, February 19, 1:00 PM, In-Person and via Zoom

Come join Regie Gibson for an afternoon of story, spoken word poetry, music and song. This will be an intelligent, thoughtful, bluesy, jazzy, touching exploration into what it means to live, laugh, and love as a human being.

Regie Gibson is a multi-faceted artist and workshop leader who has worked with schools, churches, and synagogues in Boston and New York. Read more about his award-winning poetry, music, and acting career on Regie’s homepage.

Register at [email protected] for the in person event.

Fall 2022 Graduates Announced at UA

The University of Alabama (UA) awarded over 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10, 2022.

A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in United States stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth to help prepare future generations through its educational, cultural and social experiences. UA is not only home to competitive academic programs, expert faculty and a beautiful campus, but it is also the place Where Legends Are Made.

Students listed as candidates to receive degrees include:

Leah Doolin of West End received Master of Arts

Jerry Theiler of West End received Master of Arts.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university.