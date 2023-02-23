Duckling Day Event Set To Return on Sunday, May 14

Continuing a beloved annual Mother’s Day tradition of more than 30 years, the Friends of the Public Garden will again partner with the Boston Parks Department for the Duckling Day event on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We are delighted to be able to honor and celebrate our neighbors and families with this event that has become a true hallmark of springtime in Boston,” said Liz Vizza, president of the Friends of the Public Garden. “We hope this year’s Duckling Day sparks a renewed sense of delight in all that’s possible in our cherished outdoor spaces.”

Every year, hundreds of participating children, dressed as their favorite characters from Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book, “Make Way for Ducklings,” join the parade led by the Harvard Marching Band. The parade route begins on the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and ends in the Public Garden near the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture.

While Nancy Schön, who created the iconic Ducklings sculpture won’t be on hand for the event, she said, “I think that it’s wonderful that children of all ages dress up for Duckling Day, and that they’re honoring their mothers while at the same time honoring Mrs. Mallard and her babies.”

Playtime on the Common will takes place ahead of the parade and include Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; a chance to meet the giant Duck; a visit with the Harvard University Band; a “Make Way for Ducklings” reading station; and a goody bag for every kid filled with Duckling Day-themed items.

“All families are welcome to decorate their wagons or strollers, bring a picnic, and enjoy springtime in Boston’s most beloved parks,” according to the Friends.

Participants are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated and boosted if they are eligible. For the safety of our most vulnerable attendees, all event staff and volunteers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The registration fee is $35 per family in advance (before May 12) and $40 per family the day of the event. Each child who registers will receive a special goody bag. Register at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/12/01/ducklingday2023/.

For more information on Duckling Day, visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.