USA Today Names Esplanade Among Nation’s Top 10 Best Riverwalks for ’23

The Charles River Esplanade finished in eighth place in the category of Best Riverwalk in USA Today’s latest 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, according to the Esplanade Association.

Over the course of four weeks, votes were tallied for the 20 nominees in the Best Riverwalk category, which were chosen by an expert panel from the newspaper.

“The Esplanade allows visitors to enjoy the natural, picturesque beauty of the Charles River while being only blocks away from the heart of historic Boston,” according to the Esplanade Association’s press release announcing the news. “Visitors can forget the hustle and bustle of the city as they stroll around the lagoons and watch the sailboats along the river. This Boston riverwalk provides opportunities for individuals to engage with the outdoors whether it is a causal walk, playing on the playgrounds, attending an event, or relaxing with a picnic.”

Moreover, the press release reads: “The Esplanade Association (EA) is proud that the Charles River Esplanade was voted among the top 10 riverwalks for the second year. EA is excited to continue the enhancement, revitalization, and maintenance of Boston’s iconic riverwalk park. The team looks forward to a year filled with robust programming, outdoor events, and more. The park will continue to promote outdoor fitness and health with the year-round free fitness series as well as plan for major projects like the Charlesbank Landing building, Pathway Safety and Improvement Plan, Gronk Playground, and much more.”

Visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-riverwalk-2023/ to see USA’s list of the country’s 10 best riverwalks for ’23.