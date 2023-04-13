Big Day Boston To Host City-Wide Birding Event

On May 6, all bird lovers will get a chance to see how many different species of birds that they can spot. The event is billed as a friendly birding competition to see who can spot the highest number of species in a single day in the core of Boston.

Registration will be conducted at Copp’s Hill Terrace starting at 9:30 a.m. with birding starting at10 a.m. The neighborhoods where one can see birds will be Beacon Hill, Charlestown, Chinatown, Downtown, the Leather District, the North End, and the West End, including the Common and the Public Garden.

The winner will be announced at 4:30 p.m. at Copp’s Hill Terrace. For more information visit BigDayBoston.com