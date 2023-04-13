Last Chance To Experience: The World’s Most Popular Display of Lego Art Exhibition Extends Its Run One Additional Week

Special to the Times

A captivating exhibition featuring intriguing works of art by renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya— has announced that it will extend its final week in Boston, with tickets now on sale through Sunday, April 30 — this will be the last chance to experience the exhibition as it must close. THE ART OF THE BRICK displays over 90 works of art made exclusively from one of the most recognizable toys in the world—the LEGO® brick. Tickets prices start at $28 and last chance tickets are available at www.artofthebrickexhibit.com.

Centrally located in the Back Bay area of Boston, the newly renovated Newbury Street location introduces visitors to a reimagined museum-like experience, with breathtaking contemporary art at every turn. The collection features original pieces as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world’s most famous art masterpieces made exclusively from LEGO bricks like Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Van Gogh’s Starry Night and as well as a gallery showcasing an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO brick infused photography that Sawaya produced in collaboration with award-winning photographer Dean West.

THE ART OF THE BRICK also includes fan favorite, Yellow, a sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascades ng from the cavity. In addition, visitors will be able to walk beside a 20-foot-long T-Rex dinosaur skeleton made out of bricks and come face-to-face with a giant LEGO skull.

THE ART OF THE BRICK is the first major exhibition to use LEGO bricks as the sole art medium. Sawaya transforms LEGO bricks into tremendous and thought-provoking sculptures, elevating the toy to the realm of art. Sawaya’s ability to transform this common toy into something meaningful, his devotion to spatial perfection and the way he conceptualizes action, enables him to elevate what almost every child has played with into the status of contemporary art.

Seen by more than 10 million people world-wide, THE ART OF THE BRICK has inspired creativity and wonder in fans of all ages in over 100 cities in 24 countries across 6 continents. CNN rated THE ART OF THE BRICK as one of the global “top ten must-see exhibitions,” PBS NewsHour hailed the artist, “Nathan Sawaya the Leonardo Da Vinci of LEGO Art,” and The New York Times proclaimed “…the playfulness is contagious.”

Follow THE ART OF THE BRICK exhibit (@artofthebrickexhibit) on Facebook and Instagram, and at the hashtag #BostonBricks

Former NYC corporate lawyer turned contemporary artist, Nathan Sawaya is the first artist ever to take the LEGO brick into the art world as a medium. Sawaya has earned a top position in the world of contemporary art and has created a new dimension by merging Pop Art and Surrealism in awe-inspiring and groundbreaking ways. Sawaya’s touring exhibition – THE ART OF THE BRICK® – has entertained and inspired millions of art lovers and enthusiasts around the world. CNN heralded, THE ART OF THE BRICK is one of the top ten “must-see exhibits in the world!” Sawaya is an author, speaker and one of the most popular, award-winning contemporary artists of our time. For more information visit www.brickartist.com.

Running Subway is a New York-based entertainment production company that has produced a multitude of successful exhibitions and theatrical productions including King Tut, The World of DaVinci, The Dead Sea Scrolls, Harry Potter, and The Art of the Brick. Running Subway is also responsible for the highly successful, Broadway and touring production of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical as well as

Judy Garland In Concert and Sinatra at the London Palladium. For more information about Running Subway, please visit https://www.runningsubway.com/.