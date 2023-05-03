Bay Village Historic District Commission Meeting Set for May 9

The Bay Village Historic District Commission will hold its next public hearing virtually on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 4 p.m.

Please note: This hearing will be held virtually and not in person. To participate, please go to our Zoom meeting link or call 301-715-8592 and enter meeting ID 954 2449 4639 #. You can also email comments through email at [email protected]

Public testimony begins at 4:00pm

I. Advisory Review

16 Piedmont Street: Construct rooftop addition, headhouse and deck.

Ii. Status Of Revised Regulatory Standards

Iii. Ratification Of 4/11/2023 Public Hearing Minutes

Iv. Staff Updates

V. Projected Adjournment: 4:45 PM