Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours Series Returns for ’23 Season

Mayor Michelle Wu was on hand on Tuesday, May 2, at the Chinatown Branch of the Boston Public Library to kick off the 26th season of the Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours Series.

The event was originally scheduled for Elliot Norton Park, and during his remarks, Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods acknowledged Thomas Kauycheck, a Bay Village resident who died last October, for his longtime commitment to caring for the park.

Like other upcoming Coffee Hours, guests enjoyed Dunkin’ iced coffee and Dunkin’ donut offerings, along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support is provided for the series by City Express courier service.

Each family in attendance also received a free flowering plant from the Parks Department, while supplies lasted, and residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin.’

All Coffee Hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting, including City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, on Friday, May 19; and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (Arlington Street entrance), 15 Commonwealth Ave. for Back Bay/Beacon Hill, on Wednesday, June 21.

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 617-635-4505 or @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.