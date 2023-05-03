Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

2023 Annual Appeal

BHCA members and neighbors will soon be receiving the 2023 Annual Appeal in the mail. For more than 100 years, the BHCA has worked to enhance the quality of life for residents through community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation, and by serving as a voice of the community. We ask for your continued support and generosity!

First Friday Coffee Hour

Nick Armata, Senior Preservation Planner at the City of Boston’s Landmarks Commission, will be our guest at our First Friday Coffee Hour on May 5th at 8:30am at 74 Joy Street. Holland Ward, the Chair of the BHCA Architecture Committee, will also participate. Come with your questions and thoughts about historic preservation on Beacon Hill. A BHCA member will also bring a special Polish breakfast treat!

BHCA 101st Annual Meeting for Members

This year’s Annual Meeting will take place at the Somerset Club on Monday, May 15th at 6pm. A reception will precede the meeting, and the 26th Annual Beacon will be presented. Our Keynote Speaker will be Vin Cipolla, President and CEO of Historic New England. All active members will receive invitations; please RSVP by May 5th to secure your spot.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

First Friday Coffee Hour, Friday, May 5th, 74 Joy Street. Invited Guest – Nick Armata, Boston Landmarks Commission

Board of Directors, Monday, May 8th, 7pm, via Zoom

BHCA Annual Meeting of Members, Monday, May 15th, 6pm, Somerset Club

Architecture Committee, May 16th, 5pm, via Zoom

Events Committee, Wednesday, May 17th, 6pm, via Zoom

For details and zoom information on any of these meetings, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.