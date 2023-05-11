The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on May 18, at 5 p.m.

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available for review during business hours at the office of the Environment Department. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and not in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to: HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/96572526653 or calling 1(929)205-6099 and entering meeting id # 965 7252 6653. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

I. Violations Hearing

APP # 23.0689 BH 6 Louisburg Square

Applicant: Sandra Jahnes; Ruhl/Jahnes Architects Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved EV charging box.

APP # 23.0861 BH 47 West Cedar Street

Applicant: Brian Burke; Back Bay Builders Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved window openings and window well grates.

APP # 23.0929 BH 9 Temple Street #2 #3

& APP # 23.0931 BH Applicant: Selen Ongan

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved roof deck alterations.

APP # 23.0940 BH 3 Charles River Square

Applicant: James Mooney; Light Hill Property

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved ring doorbell.

APP # 23.0946 BH 84 West Cedar Street

Applicant: Tim Burke; Tim Burke Architects

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved removal of architectural element above first floor entry.

II. Design Review Hearing

APP # 23.0947 BH 18 Phillips Street

Applicant: John Hecker; Spencer Preservation

Proposed Work: Restoration/alterations of existing front plaza surface, piers, gates & perimeter fence, front door & jams.

APP # 23.0586 BH 1 Chestnut Street

Applicant: Michael Galbato

Proposed Work: Install placard acknowledging the property as the former residence of Coretta Scott King & Henry Kissinger.

APP # 23.0892 BH 53 Beacon Street

Applicant: Heidi Schuster

Proposed Work: Repaint front door a shade of green using the Benjamin Moore Historic Paint Collection.

APP # 23.0951 BH 83 Myrtle Street

Applicant: Brigid Williams; Hickox Williams

Proposed Work: Exterior painting of all woodwork oriel and window frames; Benjamin Moore White Dove, front door, shutters and window sash: Benjamin Moore Black.

APP # 23.0901 BH 15R Charles Street

Applicant: M. Bryn Robinson; Boston Sign Company

Proposed Work: New blade and banner sign.

APP # 23.0922 BH 125 Charles Street

Applicant: Cecilia Hermawan; Vico Style

Proposed Work: New blade sign.

APP # 23.0815 BH 40 Joy Street

Applicant: Paige Lescure

Proposed Work: Install security grates on first floor windows.

APP # 23.0923 BH 107 Chestnut Street

Applicant: Eugene & Meredith Clapp

Proposed Work: Modify previous fence and light fixture (violation) approval at rear of property facing Mugar Way.

APP # 23.0935 BH 5 & 7 Louisburg Square

APP #23.0943 BH Applicant: Michael Resteghini; F.H. Perry Builder

Proposed Work: Remove rear fire escape. (See Additional Items

Under Administrative Review).

APP # 23.0902 BH 34.5 Beacon Street

Applicant: Jennifer Campbell; JCH Consulting

Proposed Work: Install three bollards on Joy Street.

II. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading Need Not Appear at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please Note That Following Issuance Of The Determination Sheet

No Further Correspondence Will Be Issued For The Applications Listed Below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the approval letter. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected] Thank you.

Violation Ratification Compliant With Guidelines. Resolutions Were Previously Approved At Other Properties.

APP # 23.0952 BH 40 Beacon Street Ratification of unapproved intercom system by placing a brass box over the system.

APP # 23.0883 BH 71 Hancock Street Ratification of unapproved ring doorbell by recessing unit in the molding of the door surround and covering the unit with a brass cover.

Regular Administrative Review

APP # 23.0887 BH 37 Beacon Street: At second floor, the three windows directly above the main entrance, and (on second floor) three windows to the left of main entrance, replace six (total) 6 over 6, single-paned, true divided light, wood, double-hung sash sets with 6 over 6, double-paned, true divided light, wood, double-hung sash sets with a spacer bar to cover the gaskets of the windows.

APP # 23.0950 BH 84 Beacon Street: Repoint the front facade using historic mortar mix and tooling.

APP # 23.0863 BH 52 Brimmer Street: Replace damaged section of planting-area railing to match neighbors at 54 Brimmer & restore condition at 20″x20″ planting area to the left of existing stairs. Existing stair railing to remain with balustrade to be repaired for even and plumb connections to restored garden rail.

APP # 23.0942 BH 15-17 Brimmer Street: Replace copper flashings and gutters in kind, replace metal siding on headhouse with copper sheathing, rebuild skylight, reinstall ladder at rooftop party wall, spot repoint facades as needed using historic tooling and mortar, repair and repoint three chimneys and party wall at rooftops, pin and epoxy cracks in brownstone, wash exterior brownstone as needed, remove and reset sidewalk brick pavers.

APP # 23.0845 BH 3 Goodwin Place: Repoint party wall, repaint window sills to match stone color. Mortar to match historic mix and tooling. Clean facade.

APP # 23.0930 BH 17 Grove Street: Repoint and cut facade using historic mortar mix and tooling.

APP # 23.0909 BH 7 Louisburg Square: Rebuilding the top of the rear ell masonry wall to the existing height of the wall in kind using historic mortar and tooling, provide a new copper flashing and a new copper gutter that would exactly match the dimensions and details of the existing copper.

APP # 23.0935 BH 5 Louisburg Square: Repoint rear wall using historic mortar and tooling, remove and restore slate roof in kind, using existing slate on front and replacing in kind at rear, new copper gutters, replace snow guards in kind (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 23.0949 BH 50 Pinckney Street: Replace flashing in kind, spot repair architectural shingles, remove slate from dormers to install a high temperature barrier, reinstall slate.

APP # 23.0820 BH 112 Pinckney Street: At fourth floor, unit #44, replace three, 6 over 1, wood, double hung, true divided light windows facing Brimmer Street with three, 6 over 1, wood, double hung, true divided light windows with double paned windows with black spacer bars that cover the window gaskets.

APP # 23.0728 BH 67-71 West Cedar Street: Replace all 2 over 2, wood, double hung, true divided light windows in kind. Two basement windows at the far left side of the structure will also be 2 over 2, double hung, wood, true divided light windows.

III. Ratification Of April 20, 2023 Public Hearing Minutes

IV. Staff Updates

V. Projected Adjournment: 8:30 p.m.