Neighborhood Roundup

‘Green Corridor’ Listening Session Presentation Set for May 12

The West End Civic Association (WECA) Greenspace Committee has completed three community listening sessions to study a ‘Green Corridor,’ which would connect the Esplanade to the Greenway.

The sessions were conducted in partnership with the UMass Amherst Landscape Architecture Department and will be presented on Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at the Hub House community room on Causeway Street. The public is welcome to attend; responses will be collected, and refreshments served.

For more information, contact Duane Lucia at 617-416-0718.

WECA Meeting Set for May 11 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in-person on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

The guest speaker will be City Council President Ed Flynn, City Councilor, District 2.

Masks are encouraged.

Women’s Lunch Place Fundraiser Set for May 12 at Park Plaza Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place will celebrate our 12th annual eat LUNCH give fundraiser at the Grand Ballroom, Park Plaza Hotel, 50 Park Plaza, on Friday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

At this dynamic networking event, business professionals from Greater Boston will gather to celebrate 40 years of Women’s Lunch Place and the leaders who share its vision, give back to their community and make an indelible impact on the women that the organization serves.

This special luncheon includes a meal, raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest women leaders.

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/eat-lunch to reserve your seat for the event.

Duckling Day Event to Return Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14

The Friends of the Public Garden will again partner with the Boston Parks Department for the annual Duckling Day event on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Every year, hundreds of participating children, dressed as their favorite characters from Robert McCloskey’s classic children’s book, “Make Way for Ducklings,” join the parade led by the Harvard Marching Band. The parade route begins on the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and ends in the Public Garden near the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture.

Playtime on the Common will takes place ahead of the parade and include Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; a chance to meet the giant Duck; a visit with the Harvard University Band; a “Make Way for Ducklings” reading station; and a goody bag for every kid filled with Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family in advance (before May 12) and $40 per family the day of the event. Each child who registers will receive a special goody bag. Register at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/12/01/ducklingday2023/.

For more information on Duckling Day, visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

Rep. Livingstone’s Community Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold community office hours on Tuesday, May 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Flour Bakery + Café at 208 Cambridge St.; and on Tuesday, May 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Café at 71 Charles St.

Rep. Livingstone will also hold virtual office hours on Thursday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom.

To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

Hill House’s Annual Meeting Set for May 16

Hill House will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at the Firehouse at 127 Mt. Vernon St. Cocktails will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

R.S.V.P. requested to Katy by May 10 by calling 617-227-5838 ext. 102, or by emailing [email protected].

Sold-Out Hidden Gardens Tour Returns May 18

The Beacon Hill Garden Club’s Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill annual tour returns on Thursday, May 18, but the event is sold out.

May 18 Open House at the Nichols House Museum

In conjunction with the Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill the Nichols House Museum, 55 Mount Vernon St., will be open free of charge on Thursday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take a peek at the museum’s first floor, learn more about pioneering female landscape architect Rose Standish Nichols, and shop garden-themed items.

Visit www.nicholshousemuseum.org for more information.

Mayor Wu to Host Neighborhood Coffee Hours

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2023 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’ in parks citywide.

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon parks, public areas, and City services.

Participants will enjoy Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and assorted Dunkin’ Munchkins Donut Hole Treats along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support is provided by City Express courier service. Each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant from the Parks Department, while supplies last. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin.’

All coffee hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting, including City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, on Friday, May 19; and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (Arlington Street entrance), 15 Commonwealth Ave. for Back Bay/Beacon Hill, on Wednesday, June 21.

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 617-635-4505 or @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.

Nichols House Museum Announces Spring Hours

The Nichols House Museum, 55 Mount Vernon St., is holding tours Wednesday through Sunday starting at 10 and 11 a.m., and at noon.

The museum was home to an early 20th century family of artists, thinkers, and social activists. Preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering female landscape architect, the house is furnished with an original collection, including sculpture by Augustus Saint-Gaudens, European painting, Japanese woodblock prints, and American furniture.

For more information, call 617-227-6993, email i[email protected], or visit www.nicholshousemuseum.org.

Mozart and Haydn at King’s Chapel on Sunday, May 21

Crescendo Productions presents the music of Haydn and Mozart brought to life by renowned Viennese fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz on Sunday, May 21, at 5 p.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St.

Maltz is in demand worldwide with 50 tour dates per year and hosts Classical Cake, the podcast about Viennese classical music and culture. He specializes in Wiener Klassik (Viennese Classicism), especially the works of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven, and performs on Viennese fortepianos typical of their time. He studied historical performance at the Royal Academy of Music in London and the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst in Vienna.

The program will include Sonata in Ib Major, Hob. XVI:25 by Joseph Haydn; Sonata in F Major, K. 332 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Sonata in F Major, Hob. XVI:23 by Haydn; and Sonata in C Major, K. 330 by Mozart.

The price of admission for the event is discretionary , but there are suggested donations for guests of $10, $15, and $25, respectively. Visit www.crescendoproductions-arts.com to reserve your spot at the event, or for more information on other upcoming events presented by Crescendo Productions.

Open Newbury Set to Return Sunday, July 2

Newbury Street will again be closed to vehicle traffic every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 2 to Oct. 15 for the return of Open Newbury, according to the city.

The route will be the same as previous years, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Newbury Street and adjacent streets, with enforcement beginning at 5 a.m. Signs will be posted informing drivers of the change.

Since the city first piloted Open Newbury Street in 2016, it has returned and grown every year (with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.). Thousands of people have enjoyed food, shopping, and dining in the street since the program’s inception.

“The Back Bay Association is pleased that Open Newbury will welcome pedestrians, shoppers, diners and visitors to Boston’s iconic Newbury Street for more than three months of Sundays,” Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president and executive director of the Back Bay Association, said in a press release. “Many retailers, restaurant owners and businesses have quantified the success of Open Newbury, that led to increased sales, customer engagement and an overall creative use experience of this public way.”

Visit https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzGsmNZDkqPgWqTWwLlvFTZLGQbd for more information on Open Newbury.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., once every two weeks in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).