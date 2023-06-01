Boston Police Report Area A-1 Sees 7-Percent Spike in Part One Crime

Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, Area A-1 had seen a 7-percent increase in Part One crime from last year, according to Boston Police.

`Between Jan. 1 and May 21 of this year, 761 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown, Downtown, and the North End, compared to 711 incidents during the same timeframe last year.

This year also marked a more than 4-percent increase in the district’s five-year average for Part One crime of 730 incidents.

Part One crime includes violent crimes (homicide; rape and attempted rape; robbery and attempted robbery; and aggravated assault), as well as property crimes (burglary and attempted burglary; larceny and attempted larceny; and vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft).

The rate of homicides remained the same, with two incidents reported in the district both this year and last, while two incidents was also the five-year average for this category.

Rapes and attempted rapes were down 25 percent as the number fell to nine from 12 in 2022. Nine was also the five-year average for this category.

Robberies and attempted robberies were up about 21 percent, with 40 in 2023, compared to 33 last year. But this year also marked an approximately 9-percent decrease from the five-year average of 44 incidents in this category.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assaults dropped to 11 from 12 last year, although this was still a slight uptick from the five-year average of 10 incidents in this category.

Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were down nearly 11 percent as the number fell to 65 from 73 in 2022. This year also marked an approximately 25-percent decline from the five-year average of 87 incidents in this category.

Commercial burglaries dropped almost 13 percent as the number fell to 21 from 24 last year. This year also marked a nearly 28-percent decrease from the five-year average of 29 incidents in this category.

Residential burglaries saw a three-fold increase as the number jumped to 21 from seven last year. This year marked a 40-percent increase was the five-year average of 15 incidents in this category.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were down nearly 14 percent as the number dropped to 70 from 91 in 2022. This year also marked a nearly 25-percent decrease from the five-year average of 93 in this category.

Other larcenies were up more than 15 percent as the number climbed to 487 this year from 422 last year. This year also marked an approximately 13-percent increase from the five-year average of 431 in this category.

Auto thefts were down about 22 percent as the number fell to 35 from 45 in 2022. This year marked about a 6-percent from the five-year average of 33 incidents in this category.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 5 percent as the number of incidents dropped to 5,307 from 5,606 last year.