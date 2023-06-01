Neighborhood Roundup

District 8 Council Hopeful Montez Haywood To Hold Meet-and-Greet June 6 at Blackstone’s

Montez Haywood, a candidate for the District 8 City Council seat, will hold at meet-and-greet on Tuesday, June 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill at 40 Charles St.

WECA Meeting Set for June 8 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Speakers will include a representative from the Office Of Emergency Management for the City of Boston who will discuss what role the office plays in the City. We will also hear from a representative from Voter Choice MA-Boston who will talk about ranked choice voting.

Masks are encouraged.

Rep. Livingstone’s Virtual Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold virtual office hours on Thursday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom.

To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

Ward 5 Democrats Caucus Set for June 17 at Old South Church

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will hold a Caucus to elect delegates to the Massachusetts State Democratic Convention on Saturday, June 17, at 9:30 a.m. at Old South Church, located at 645 Boylston St. in the Back Bay. All are eligible Ward 5 Democratic voters can participate in the caucus but must be checked in by 10 a.m.

The Convention is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

For more information, visit https://bostonward5dems.org/.

Mayor Wu to Host Neighborhood Coffee Hours

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2023 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’ in parks citywide.

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon parks, public areas, and City services.

Participants will enjoy Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and assorted Dunkin’ Munchkins Donut Hole Treats along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support is provided by City Express courier service. Each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant from the Parks Department, while supplies last. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin.’

All coffee hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting, including at the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (Arlington Street entrance), 15 Commonwealth Ave. for Back Bay/Beacon Hill, on Wednesday, June 21.

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 617-635-4505 or @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).