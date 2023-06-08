BPL Announces Concerts in the Courtyard Series

The Boston Public Library (BPL) announced the 2023 Concerts in the Courtyard series, offered in partnership with Berklee College of Music and sponsored by the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.

Concerts performed by local musicians and Berklee College of Music musicians.

By showcasing a diverse range of musical talents from the local community, the BPL continues to support its patrons and visitors with programs that enrich their cultural experiences, that entertain and educate, and are free to all.

Every Friday and Wednesday through August 30. Performances will be held at 12:30pm on Fridays and 6:00pm on Wednesdays.

Where: The Courtyard of the Central Library in Copley Square (inclement weather location: Rabb Hall at Central Library).

Scheduled performers are listed below.

• Violet Nox, June 9

• chrysalis, June 14

• Tolieth, June 16

• The Jabalis, June 21

• Lupo Città, June 23

• Tyler Christian, June 28

• Annie and the Fur Trappers, June 30

• Vesuvio, July 5

• Ari & Mia, July 7

• Dakota, July 12

• Raley Beggs, July 14

• Henry Patterson, July 19

• Jamaica Plain Saxophone Quartet, July 21

• Yağmur Soydemir, July 26

• Il Contrapposto, July 28

• Cesare Panizzi, August 2

• Josaphat Contreras, August 4

• Keana, August 9

• Ben Cosgrove, August 11

• Kristalis Sotomayor, August 16

• Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band, August 18

• Mercedes Escobar, August 23

• Boston Lyric Opera, August 25

• Mia Walz, August 30