Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

The City of Boston is planning to implement a Bike Lane on Charles Street. The Active Transportation Department has asked to hear from the residents of Beacon Hill and will be at a designated table to speak with neighbors.

Please attend or “drop by” at the locations and times listed below!

Our neighborhood deserves a thoughtful, honest, and collaborative public process – and your voice is important. In addition, please share your comments with the BHCA and let us know if you attended.

Meet the City’s Active Transportation Team in-person on Charles Street on the following days:

• Every four Wednesdays, 5 – 6:30 p.m. on the steps of the Charles Street Meeting House* (7/12, 8/9, 9/6)

• Every four Tuesdays, 7:45 – 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Charles Street and Cambridge Street (5/30, 6/27, 7/25, 8/22, 9/19)

It is important for the Beacon Hill community to attend these meetings and provide comments and feedback.

In the case of inclement weather, including a heat emergency, office hours will be cancelled. To learn more, visit boston.gov/connect-downtown.

*note this change of location for future Wednesday meetings

Work of the BHCA

Every year at this time, we share the work of our committees as presented in our Annual Report. These reports reflect the mission of the BHCA in historic preservation, community development, and civic engagement.

Parks & Public Spaces Committee

The Parks & Public Spaces Committee is charged with monitoring and improving the condition of our neighborhood’s greenspaces, primarily the Common, the Public Garden and the Esplanade. We also provide support to the friends groups at the Myrtle Street Playground and the Phillips Street Park. These efforts include attention to maintenance and environmental concerns, including trash and waste removal, as well as public safety and homelessness. After years of trying, we have succeeded in reducing the impact of the so-called “Freedom Rally” (a/k/a “Hempfest”) on the Common, and in keeping the Park Department’s permit for the even to just one day. We continue to work with the Friends of the Public Garden and the City on the implementation of the master plan for Boston Common, and the successful opening of the King Boston memorial. Work continues to address the impact of dogs running off-leash on the Common, related wear to the turf. The committee spent extensive time attempting to get the attention to DCR and the City of Boston to address the consistent attempts of individuals to establish encampments in the parks (particularly in and around the Esplanade) and is appreciative of the efforts of City Councilor Bok’s office in this regard.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Events Committee, Wednesday, June 21st, 6pm (format and time TBC)

Summer Evening at Otis House, Tuesday, June 27th, 6-8pm, 151 Cambridge Street

Young Friends Social, Wednesday, June 28th, 7-9pm, 21st Amendment

For details on any of these meetings, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.