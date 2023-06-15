Neighborhood Roundup

City Still Committed to Repairing Brick Sidewalks, Despite Longer Waits in Some Cases

The repair of brick sidewalks on Beacon Hill and elsewhere remains a priority for the city, according to officials, although staffing shortages might mean a longer wait in some cases.

According to a city spokesperson, “The City of Boston has a dedicated team of Public Works Department employees who make spot repairs to brick sidewalks across the City based on 311 calls. While staffing shortages may mean repairs take a little longer, these crews will continue to work across our City, including in Beacon Hill. Larger reconstruction of an entire sidewalk block is typically contracted out.”

Rep. Livingstone’s Virtual Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold virtual office hours on Thursday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom.

To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

Ward 5 Democrats Caucus Set for June 17 at Old South Church

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will hold a Caucus to elect delegates to the Massachusetts State Democratic Convention on Saturday, June 17, at 9:30 a.m. at Old South Church, located at 645 Boylston St. in the Back Bay. All are eligible Ward 5 Democratic voters can participate in the caucus but must be checked in by 10 a.m.

The Convention is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

For more information, visit https://bostonward5dems.org/.

Mayor Wu to Host Neighborhood Coffee Hours

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2023 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’ in parks citywide.

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon parks, public areas, and City services.

Participants will enjoy Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and assorted Dunkin’ Munchkins Donut Hole Treats along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support is provided by City Express courier service. Each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant from the Parks Department, while supplies last. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin.’

All coffee hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting, including at the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (Arlington Street entrance), 15 Commonwealth Ave. for Back Bay/Beacon Hill, on Wednesday, June 21.

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 617-635-4505 or @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.

Brahmins and Bohemians Beacon Hill Walking Tour Set for June 21

The Nichols House Museum presents its Brahmins and Bohemians Beacon Hill Walking Tour on Wednesday, June 21, kicking off at 5:30 p.m. at the museum at 55 Mount Vernon St.

Beacon Hill at the turn of the 20th century was inhabited by artists and activists, plumbers and politicians, recent immigrants and longtime residents. This diverse mix made the neighborhood a fascinating place to call home. On this walking tour we’ll share stories of unconventional women, LGBTQ+ communities, and the moment when the Hill was the most avant-garde spot in the city.

This tour, which will last approximately 90 minutes, will be on the sidewalks of Beacon Hill. Expect to encounter hilly terrain and uneven pavement.

Admission for the tour is $20 per Nichols House Museum member, or $25 for non-members. Space is limited.

Visit https://www.nicholshousemuseum.org/events/brahmins-and-bohemians/ to reserve your spot and for more information on the event.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).