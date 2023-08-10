Remembering Nancy Marttila

Special to Times

Nancy Ellen (née Watchko) Marttila, age 82, died suddenly, in her home, on July 11.

Born and raised in Detroit, Mich., Nancy met her husband, John Marttila, while attending Wayne State University, where she received a BA in Education. Nancy moved to Boston in 1970, where she lived the rest of her life. She worked at the State House and the State Auditor’s office, as well as for the president of Massachusetts General Hospital.

In 1993, Nancy received a Master’s in American Studies from the University of Massachusetts. She volunteered throughout her life at Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, Hill House, numerous Democratic campaigns, her local polling station, and Massachusetts General Hospital. She was also an active member of Old South Church.

Nancy is survived by her son, Douglas, and his wife, Adrienne Casey; her daughter, Katherine, and Katherine’s dog, Reese (Nancy’s “sweet boy” who she helped raise); her granddaughters, Clara and Rose Marttila; her siblings, Polly Varhol, Philip Watchko, and George Watchko; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

Nancy lived in the same block of Mt. Vernon Street at the top of Beacon Hill for more than 40 years in three different homes. She adored her neighbors and aged with them as they watched their children age together-. Nancy was adored as a kind, giving, thoughtful neighbor to all her friends/neighbors in her life.

Nancy enjoyed skiing, tennis, spending summer days at her home in Maine, reading, traveling, Bridge, and being with friends and family, especially her granddaughters. Nancy will be dearly missed in this world.

A Memorial Service is planned for Nancy on Saturday, Sept. 23, at noon at Old South Church in Boston.

Instead of flowers, please make donations in Nancy’s memory to the MSPCC or the Democratic cause of your choice.