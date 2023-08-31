Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events
The Young Friends Shindig – has been RESCEDULED to Friday, November 10th, 7-10pm; UMass Club.
Join other Young Friends members at The Shindig for a night of cocktails, bites, and dancing, with a spectacular view of the nighttime skyline from the elegant UMass Club! All tickets include one complimentary drink at the cash bar. Non-Members are welcome and creative black-tie attire is encouraged! Tickets purchased for the August date will be honored for November.
Tickets will be available at bhcivic.org on 9/1/23.
Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, September 6th, 6:00pm via Zoom. For more information, visit bhcivic.org.
Board of Directors – Monday, September 11th, 7pm, 74 Joy Street
BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 24th, 12-4pm; Mt. Vernon Street at Charles Street
Meet & Greet – Monday, October 2nd, 6-8pm, location TDB
Founders Reception – Thursday, October 5th, 6-8pm; Harvard Musical Association (for Founders Circle members only)
Let the Children Sing: A Tribute to Susan Paul (in collaboration with the Museum of African American History) – Sunday, October 15th, 3-5pm; MAAH. Tickets available online at bhcivic.org.
Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 15th, 6pm, Hampshire House
Holiday Decorating – Saturday/Sunday, December 2nd and 3rd
Contact the BHCA at [email protected] for details on any of these activities.
Upcoming In-person meetings on Charles Street
Meet the City’s Active Transportation Team in-person on Charles Street on the following days with dates added through October:
• Monthly on Wednesday evenings at the Charles Street Meeting House:
• 9/6 from 5 – 6:30 p.m.
• 10/11 from 4:30-6pm due to earlier sunset
• Monthly on Tuesday mornings at the intersection of Charles and Cambridge Streets:
• 9/19 and 10/17 from 7:45 – 9:15 a.m.
In the case of inclement weather, including a heat emergency, these hours will be cancelled. To learn more, visit boston.gov/connect-downtown.