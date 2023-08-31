Neighborhood Roundup

Ward 5 Republican Committee to Meet Sept. 5

The Boston Ward 5 Republican Committee will hold its 2024 Republican U.S. Presidential Primary meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Boston Park Plaza.

WECA Meeting Slated for Sept. 14 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

A representative from the West End Museum will introduce museum staff and speak about the museum’s recovery from the January 2022 flood, as well as about their upcoming events and future plans. Masks are encouraged.

Secret Garden Tour Set for Sept. 14

The Friends of the West End Library, in partnership with the West End Branch Library, is offering a Secret Garden Tour on Thursday, Sept. 14 (rain date: Thursday, Sept. 21).

Tour-goers will meet outside the entrance of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St., at 5:15 p.m., sharp for the one-hour tour. The tour’s hostess and guide is a member of the Beacon Hill Garden Club and a horticulture volunteer at the Rose Kennedy Greenway, who will introduce the group to a unique private urban garden and answer questions about its history, plantings, and maintenance.

Meanwhile, tour-goers are urged to wear comfortable shoes and come prepared for an uphill walk, with cobblestones and uneven footing.

This tour is free, but registration is required: to register, email your name to [email protected], or [email protected]. The headcount is limited to 15-20 guests so interested parties are encouraged to respond quickly if they wish to attend the tour.

Call 617-870-6864 for more information,

Register Today for Beacon Hill Seminars Courses

Beacon Hill Seminars is offering 20 courses this fall on a range of topics including art, history, literature, religion, economics, politics, and more. Classes meet in person in historic venues in Back Bay and Beacon Hill, or online via Zoom. The deadline for registration is Sunday, Sept.10. Visit https://beaconhillseminars.org/ or call 617-523-0970 to learn more.

Pickle Ball Group Lessons Offered on the Common

Pickle ball group lessons are offered every Friday and Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the pickle ball/(tennis) court on the Boston Common.

Register and pay in person $24 per session, or $80 for four sessions. Call 585-448-2005or email [email protected] for more information.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).

Call for Walkers: Register for the 35th Annual Jimmy Fund Walk

Registration is now open for the 2023 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1, funds raised from the Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at one of the nation’s premier cancer centers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the famed Boston Marathon course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: a 5K walk (from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Longwood Medical Campus); a 10K walk (from Newton); a Half Marathon walk (from Wellesley); and a Marathon Walk (from Hopkinton).

All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk will culminate at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric. Due to construction in Copley Square, the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line location has been moved to the Fenway neighborhood for 2023. Walkers should know that distances may be slightly shorter as we finish the walk in front of Fenway Park. The finish line will include a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

‘Jazz Along the Charles’ Set for Saturday, Oct. 7

Celebrity Series of Boston opens its 2023/24 performance season with the return of “Jazz Along the Charles” – a free jazz event open to all, featuring more than 100 musicians in 25 local jazz ensembles, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. along the Esplanade (rain or shine). Lead sponsors for the event are the Esplanade Association and the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation.

Performances will be staged in a 1.5 mile loop from Community Boating Inc. along the Dr. Paul Dudley White Shared Use Path to the Esplanade paths around the Storrow Lagoon, past Fiedler Field and back along the Charles River.

Visit www.celebrityseries.org/jatc for more information.

Call to Artists – Wild New England

The Charlestown Artists Group is accepting submission to the Fall show, Wild New England: Captivating Expressions of Nature Nearby

All media, 2D (Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Photography), 3D (Sculpture, Ceramics), and Fiber Arts, are eligible. Any form of representation (realism, abstraction, and everything in between) are eligible. Submit work Through September 22nd 2023 at midnight.

Exhibition Dates October 6th (opening reception 5:00 – 8:00 PM) – October 22nd, 2023. Opening Evening Reception on Friday October 6th at 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM For more information please visit: https://www.artistsgroupofcharlestown.com/

To enter work online: https://form.jotform.com/231926107702148.