Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Applications Open for the 2023 Beacon Hill Community Fund

In 2019, the Beacon Hill Civic Association decided that a special purpose fund – the Beacon Hill Community Fund – should be created within the BHCA for the purpose of making annual grants to community-based Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street and adjacent neighborhood non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups dedicated to promoting and enhancing quality of life in the community.

Now in its fifth year, the Community Fund is currently accepting applications at bhcivic.org/community-fund. The application deadline is November 1, 2023. Testimonials of past Community Fund awardees are also available on our website. For any questions, please contact Patricia Tully at the BHCA at 617-227-1922.

Upcoming Paving on Beacon Hill

The BHCA has been working diligently with the City to get our streets attended to.

The Department of Public Works has said that the following ten streets will be paved in October and November:

Myrtle Street (Revere to Hancock)

Anderson Street (Pinckney to Cambridge)

West Cedar Street (Cambridge to Chestnut)

Garden Street (Myrtle to Cambridge)

Willow Street (Mt. Vernon to Chestnut)

Joy Street (complete)

Pinckney (Joy to Charles)

Grove Street (complete)

Charles Street (Cambridge to Beacon)

As soon as DPW shares their work plan with us, we will notify members when this paving will begin.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events

Young Friends – The Shindig – Friday, November 10, 7-10pm, UMass Club. Tickets available online at bhcivic.org.

Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 15, 6pm, Hampshire House. Tickets coming soon.

Holiday Decorating – Saturday/Sunday, December 2 and 3.

Contact the BHCA at [email protected] for details on any of these activities or to sign up as a volunteer.