BHCA – Founders Reception

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) held a Founders Reception on October 5 at The Harvard Musical Association in appreciation of members’ time and contributions to the organization. The Harvard Musical Association was founded in 1837 by Harvard University students, with the mission of advancing musical culture and literacy. Now the library and concert rooms are open to the public on weekdays free of charge for studying musicians and scholars.

Melissa Fetter, owner, and Irene MacDonald, COO, of Beacon Hill Books.

Pictured, left to right, are Horatio Greenough, bookstore manager; Rachel Dillon, bookseller newsletter editor; and Koko Kumasaka, director of operations.

During the celebration, internationally-renown pianist, Renana Gutman, performed French and Spanish inspired music by composures such as Claude Debussy and Frédéric Chopin.

“Something that unifies this program is the notion of nature in music – in particular, water; and how many ways water can be written into music,” explained Gutman, an orchestral soloist, recitalist, and collaborative artist.