BH Books Celebrates First-Year Anniversary With Open House

Beacon Hill Books & Café celebrated its first year in business at 71 Charles St. at an Open House on Thursday, Oct. 5.

“We invited everyone from the architects and contractors who led the award-winning renovation of our five-story building, to our booksellers, cafe staff, publishing reps and authors, to our most enthusiastic customers,” wrote Melissa Fetter, the business owner, in an email. “We are grateful to everyone who has supported our first year and helped us to sell over 100,000 books, 5600 tote bags, over 8,000 popovers, and 3,919 lattes from our little townhouse at 71 Charles Street.”

The bookstore opened on Sept. 30 of last year while its garden-level café debuted about six weeks later on Nov. 15.

Upon opening, Beacon Hill Books quickly became a popular draw on Charles Street, with Bostonians and tourists alike flocking to the store to post photographs of themselves on social media, alongside the carved, wooden sign depicting Paige, its iconic squirrel mascot.