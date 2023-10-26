‘American Dream: Selling Boston’ Showcases Upstairs Downstairs Home

Special to Times

Prepare to be charmed as Beacon Hill’s iconic antique store, Upstairs Downstairs Home, takes center stage in the TV show “American Dream: Selling Boston.”

In a delightful interview with store owner Laura Cousineau, Irene Kerzner from Concierge Home Sales explores the transformation from a chic antique store into a beloved Beacon Hill mainstay we know and love today. From its humble beginnings as the “little store around the block,” Upstairs Downstairs Home has become a cherished destination known for its two floors of beautifully curated items both old and new.

The episode aired on WLVI CW Boston at 10 a.m. EDT on Oct. 22. The show is also now available on YouTube, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Roku.

If you’re eager to catch this episode of “American Dream: Selling Boston,” you can find it by visiting the store’s official website at UpstairsDownstairsBoston.com. For an even more immersive experience, visit the store in person at 69 Charles St.

Don’t miss the opportunity to discover the enduring charm and history of Beacon Hill through the lens of Upstairs Downstairs Home on the show and in person. It’s a celebration of Boston’s unique and captivating businesses.