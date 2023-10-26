Jury Convicts Former Boston Center for Adult Education Executive

Special to the Times

A Suffolk County jury last week found the former Executive Director of the Boston Center for Adult Education (BCAE) guilty on embezzlement and forgery charges, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Susan Brown, 70, of Marblehead, was convicted of one count of larceny over $1,200, one count of forgery, one count of forgery of a document, and one count of falsifying entry in corporate books. Brown will be sentenced on November 9 in Suffolk Superior Court.

The evidence presented by Assistant District Attorney Jodi Greenburg of Hayden’s Special Prosecutions Unit showed that Brown, who served as the nonprofit’s executive director from 2009 until September 2018, filed forged tax forms and corporate documents with the IRS that resulted in the BCAE losing its tax-exempt status. Mark Mitchell, the BCAE’s former comptroller, also embezzled approximately $1.3 million from the center. He pled guilty on September 28, and was sentenced to 18 months in the House of Correction.

As a result of its losses through the embezzlement schemes, the BCAE stopped offering classes and special programing for the first time since being founded in 1933.

“It is extremely heartbreaking that an organization that has been around for so many years can no longer provide the important programs that defined it from the start. These individuals engineered illicit profits while the community suffered and had educational options ripped away from them. I applaud the Special Prosecutions Unit for their dedication to holding these defendants responsible for the harm they caused BCAE and the people it served,” Hayden said.

