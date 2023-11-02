Iconic Boston-Area Landmarks To Light the World in Teal for Alzheimer’s Awareness on November 2

Special to the Times

Landmarks across the Boston area, including Boston City Hall and the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge, together with more than 1,000 buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 2 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.

The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

Participating Boston area landmarks include:

• Boston City Hall

• Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

• Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge

• One International Place

• Two International Place

• Atlantic Wharf

• Monarch Place (outdoor marquee signs)

• Boston Museum of Science

• Boston Harbor Hotel

• Rose Kennedy Greenway

• W Hotel

• MassMutual Center (Springfield)

• Leader Bank Pavilion

• Government Center Station

• Cambridge City Hall

• Longfellow Bridge (Cambridge)

• Chelsea City Hall Clock Tower

• Fore River Bridge (Quincy)

• Medford City Hall

• Bertram House of Swampscott

• Sunrise of Braintree

• Sunrise of Burlington

• Sunrise of Gardner Park

• Sunrise of Lynnfield

• Sunrise of Newton

• Sunrise of Norwood

• Sunrise of Wayland

“It’s wonderful to see some of the Boston area’s most well-known and world renowned sites helping to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and show support for the millions of Americans impacted by the disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “. “By ‘Going Teal,’ these sites are literally highlighting the issue of Alzheimer’s and the need to continue doing more for the 6.7 million Americans currently living with it. We thank them for supporting this program and all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”

The Boston area landmarks are among more than 1,000 sites worldwide “going teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness on November 2. This is the tenth year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign.

Individuals can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by “going teal” on their own November 2. You can wear teal or even use social media to raise awareness.

More than 6.7 million Americans, including 130,000 Massachusetts residents, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to more than double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about AFA’s Light the World in Teal program, including a list of participating landmarks, visit www.lighttheworldinteal.com. Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA at 866-232-8484 or www.alzfdn.org.