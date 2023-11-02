Lindsey Santana Named Deputy Director of the Office of Neighborhood Services

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Lindsey Santana as a new Deputy Director of the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) The Office of Neighborhood Services plays an integral role in connecting residents to City services and resources, facilitating resident input in all aspects of local government, ensuring the appropriate City departments respond to constituent service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and responding to emergencies such as fires to help displaced residents.

“I’m thrilled these two accomplished leaders are joining our Office of Neighborhood Services. Lindsey knows every corner of City Hall and leads with compassion and expertise,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Lydia has a proven track record of advocating on behalf of South Boston families and building community. I look forward to working with both of them to better address the daily concerns of our residents.”

Santana started her career in City Hall as a Community Project and Marketing Coordinator for the Office of Public Service, which is now known as the Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing. She later became the Jamaica Plain liaison in ONS and served in that role for two years. Santana has also served as Community Engagement Manager for the Environment Department and most recently served as the Chief of Staff for City Councilor Brian Worrell.

“Lindsey’s return to the Office of Neighborhood Services is a win for the team,” said Community Engagement Cabinet Chief Brianna Millor. “Her background as a former neighborhood liaison and her experience in local government makes her fit to be an effective leader to support our neighborhood liaisons in delivering impactful constituent services.”

In her new role within the Office of Neighborhood Services, Santana will build on the Office’s work to provide essential services to constituents and work towards deepening the City’s relationship with local businesses, organizations, and residents. She currently resides in Brighton and is pursuing her Master’s in Public Relations at Boston University.

“I am excited to contribute my knowledge and expertise to make the Office of Neighborhood Services stronger than it has ever been,” said Office of Neighborhood Services Deputy Director Lindsey Santana. “As the deputy director, I will empower liaisons to continue to be motivated leaders that deliver excellent constituent services for our neighborhoods.”