Neighborhood Roundup

Second Virtual Meeting on Gronk Playground Design Set for Nov. 2

The Department of Conservation and Recreation will hold its second public meeting on the design of Gronk Playground proposed for the Esplanade virtually on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

​At this time, DCR will present the updated design for the Gronk Playground that is proposed for the former Charlesbank Playground area on the Charles River Greenway near the MA State Police Department, at the intersection of Storrow Drive and Monsignor O’Brien Highway. The goal is to create a new playground with a fitness theme that will include exciting new playground features with extensively incorporated universal access.

​Visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwuduqqpzIuH9BW21D2ow_JIAV2NIFUaKOB#/registration to register for the meeting.

Upcoming Events Sponsored by the Nichols House Museum

The Nichols House Museum at 55 Mt. Vernon St. will offer guided complementary tours on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register online for a tour at https://www.nicholshousemuseum.org/events/free-toursnov2023/.

​Also, the museum will offer its “Brahmins and Bohemians Beacon Hill Walking Tour” on Saturday, Nov. 18, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at 55 Mt. Vernon St.

​Beacon Hill at the turn of the 20th century was inhabited by artists and activists, plumbers and politicians, recent immigrants, and longtime residents. This diverse made the neighborhood a fascinating place to call home, and this walking tour will recount stories of unconventional women, LGBTQ+ communities, and the moment when the Hill was the most avant-garde spot in the city.

​Admission is $20 ach for museum members and $25 each for non-members. Space is limited. Register online at https://www.nicholshousemuseum.org/events/brahmins-and-bohemiansnov/.

Upcoming Events Sponsored by the West End Museum

The West End Museum will sponsor Boston Trivia Night on Monday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Causeway Boston restaurant at 65 Causeway St.

​Sign up with your friends and form a team or join one on the spot. Whether you’re a history enthusiast or just looking for a fun night with friends, this event is for everyone. And the winning team will win a prize from the West End Museum.

​Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-trivia-night-tickets-734816484887?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.

​Also, join the West End Museum, the Jewish Book Council, and the Boston Public Library for a children’s book reading of “The Boston Choco­late Party” on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m. at the West End Branch Library at 151 Cambridge St.

​Written by Tami Lehman-Wilzig and Rabbi Deborah Prinz and illustrated by Fede Combi, this story follows a Sephardic Jewish family and is set against the backdrop of Hanukkah and the American fight for independence.

Admission is free; reserve your spot for this event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jewish-book-month-story-time-the-boston-chocolate-party-tickets-741708489057.

Upcoming Events at the Boston Athenaeum

The Boston Athenaeum at 10½ Beacon St. presents a lecture, “In the Thick of Dressmaking and Painting John Singer Sargent and Fashion” with Erica E. Hirschler, on Monday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m.

​How did John Singer Sargent turn a likeness into a work of art? What can we learn by seeing portraits and clothing displayed together? Join the Athenaeum for a look behind the scenes with Erica Hirshler, the curator of the MFA exhibition “Fashioned by Sargent” to consider how portraits are made and who controls the image.

​In-person tickets are free for Athenaeum members and $10 for guests; Virtual tickets are free for Athenaeum members and $5 for guests.

​Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en/4W52KhR7/in-the-thick-of-dressmaking-and-painting-john-singer-sargent-and-fashionin-person-5a2K8a77oXP/overview to purchase tickets for the in-person event and for more information; or visit https://community.bostonathenaeum.org/s/events?event=a2K8a0000077oXZ to purchase tickets for the virtual event.

​Also, the Athenaeum presents a Special Collections and talk called “A Celebration of Veterans: My Grandfather’s War with N.E.H. Chief Technical Services Librarian Will Evans,” followed by a reception, on Friday, Nov. 10, at noon.

​In 1917, Alfred Everett Evans enlisted in the United States Army, answering President Wilson’s call to make the world safe for democracy. His act of patriotism precipitated a perilous journey from his small hometown in Western Massachusetts to the battlefields of Northern France and the grim realities of trench warfare. In honor of Veterans Day, please join Will Evans, the Athenaeum’s N.E.H. Chief Technical Service Librarian, as he discusses his grandfather’s war-time journal and the broader issues it raises relative to the Great War. After the discussion, Athenaeum staff members will present a variety of special collection materials related to war, veterans, and lives impacted by conflict.

​Tickets are free for all, but registration is required. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en/4W52KhR7/a-celebration-of-veterans-5a2K8a77k4L/overview to register and for more information.

​Additionally, the Athenaeum offers a children’s event, “Information Gathering for Young Spies,” on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m.

​Where can we find information? How do we know if we can trust it? Young spies can learn to find and evaluate information sources: a short overview will be followed by hands-on spy-themed activities at the Athenaeum. This event is recommended for children ages 6 to 12.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Tickets are free for Athenaeum members and $10 for guests. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en/4W52KhR7/information-gathering-for-young-spies-5a2K8a744ij/overview to register and for more information.

Moreover, the Athenaeum presents an exhibition lecture called “Archiving Legacies: Julia Van Haaften in conversation with Lauren Graves,” followed by a lecture, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m.

The Athenaeum welcomes Julia Van Haaften, the author of “Berenice Abbott: A Life in Photography,” a 2018 finalist for biography by both Pen America and Lambda Literary. In conversation with curator Lauren Graves, Van Haaften will discuss Abbott’s life and work, and how Irene Shwachman’s archive helped her piece together Abbott’s fascinating life.

Tickets are free for Athenaeum members and $10 for guests. Visit ttps://community.bostonathenaeum.org/s/events?event=a2K8a0000077jCl to register and for more information.

Upcoming Events at The Vilna Shul

The Vilna Shul at 18 Phillips St. will offer Friday Night Dinner and Service for Urban Adults on Friday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m.

​Join the city dwellers of Wayland’s Temple Shir Tikva for a Friday night service and dinner at The Vilna. Meet other adults from Beacon Hill and nearby neighborhoods for a warm, welcoming, and social Friday night experience. Admission is $36 per person; register online at www.vilnashul.org.

​Additionally, The Vilna offers Sephardi Music with Songs from Turkey and the Balkans on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.

While most of the communities where Spanish Jews flourished in exile have disappeared, many of their songs remain. Trio Sefardi will perform traditional Sephardic songs primarily in Ladino (Judeo-Spanish). Admission is $18 per person; register online at www.vilnashul.org.

Also, The Vilna will offer “How Do We Give Thanks? Art Workshop in Felt and Feeling” on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Explore felting techniques and expand your knowledge of what is possible to make with just wool and warm, soapy water. Harness your imagination and create a work of art that reflects gratitude, a value central to the Jewish tradition. Admission is $10 per person; register online at www.vilnashul.org.

The Vilna will also offer “Exploring Sephardi Culture” on Wednesdays, Nov. 29, and Dec. 6, 13 and 20, and Jan. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

​Explore the history of Sephardic Jews through music, film, and literature. Experiment with the ancient Jewish language of Ladino, spoken by Jews in Spain and throughout the Ottoman Empire beginning in the 15th century. No background experience is required.

​Moreover, The Vilna will offer “American Jewish Women in Television” on Wednesdays, Nov. 29, and Dec. 13 and 20, and Jan. 10 and 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

​During this course, which costs $120 per participant, attendees will analyze the ways in which contemporary American television is establishing a new take on Jewish female identity that challenges the stereotypes of Jewish femininity proliferated on television since its inception. Register online at www.vilnashul.org.

​The Vilna will also offer “A Meeting of The Arts: Live Guitar and Contemporary Dance for 20s/30s” on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.

​Enjoy an evening of music, dance, and art celebrating the mysterious Catalan Mahzor, a 14th century Jewish illuminated manuscript from Spain. This program is offered in partnership with Boston Festival of New Jewish Music and features guitarist Ira Klein, dancer Rachel Linsky, and instrumentalist Beth Bahia Cohen. Admiison is $18 per person; register online at www.vilnashul.org.

For more information on The Vilna Shul, visit www.vilnashul.org or call 617 -523-2324.

WECA Meeting Set for Nov. 9 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

Planned guests are from Mass General Brigham, who will give updates about the West End Neighborhood Center at 75 Blossom Court, about the MGB construction project, as well as about MGB Security.

Masks are encouraged.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).