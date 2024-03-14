Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Love Your Block

Love Your Block returns on Saturday, April 6th, and we are looking forward to working together with neighbors to clean up our sidewalks and parks. Please let the office know if you are available to join in from 9am to 12pm. We’ll be meeting in front of the CVC at 155 Charles Street.

A Reminder about Public Trash Bins

Please remember all public trash bins are for small trash or recycling small items (newspapers or other recyclables), and that it is illegal ($1,000 fine) to dispose of household trash in any public trash bin. Let’s all work together to keep our streets and sidewalks clean and free of trash and litter by using these trash bins appropriately.

Did You Know?

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation on Beacon Hill. Your membership donations allow us to continue our efforts to preserve and protect our historic neighborhood. As a member, your voice adds strength to our numbers and credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill residents and businesses. Join, renew, or donate today to support the work we do for you at bhcivic.org.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Architecture Committee – Monday, March 18th, 5:30 pm via Zoom

Events Committee – Wednesday, March 27th, 6pm, 74 Joy Street

Zoning & Licensing – Wednesday, April 3, 6:00pm via Zoom (TBC)

Other Upcoming BHCA Events

BHCA Young Friends Social – Wednesday, March 27th, The Dubliner

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, April 5th, 8:30-9:30am

Love Your Block – Saturday, April 6th, 9am

Founders Reception – Thursday, May 2nd, 6pm (location TBD)

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these meetings or events.