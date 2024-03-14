Neighborhood Roundup

WECA Meeting Set for March 14 at Amy Lowell Apartments

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will hold its next meeting in person on Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Amy Lowell Apartments at 65 Martha Road.

The guest for this meeting will be Mayor Michelle Wu.

Masks are encouraged for attendees.

Annual Gardeners’ Gathering Set for March 16 at NU

The 48th annual Gardeners’ Gathering takes place on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shillman Hall and The Egan Center at Northeastern University .

The event, which is free to attend and open to all, brings Boston-area growers of all kinds together for a day full of informative workshops, engaging exhibitors, networking, and inspiration. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Mel King’s Massachusetts Gardening and Farm Act, the Gathering will focus on celebrating our invaluable legacy gardeners, taking a look back on the incredible community growing work in Boston over the last half a century.

Be sure to pre-register for the event at thetrustees.org/program/gardeners-gathering/.

Sounds on the Hill to Hold ‘Celebration of Faith’ on March 28

Boston Society of the New Jerusalem – Sounds on the Hill, invites you to ‘A Celebration of Faith.’ The church at 140 Bowdoin St. invites you experience word and music during Holy Week and Easter.

On Thursday, March 28 (Maundy Thursday), at 5 p.m., the COH Brass Ensemble will present a musical offering featuring a five-member brass ensemble. On Friday, March 29, at 7 p.m., there will be a Service of Tenebrae, featuring “Seven Last Words of Christ” by Haydn.

On Sunday, March 31, at 11 a.m., the brass ensemble and BSNJ Choir will present ‘Gloria’ by Vivaldi. The fully professional, mixed-voice choir will be under the direction of Andrew Mattfeld.

Visit churchonthehillboston.org/ or call 617-523-4575 for more information.

Upcoming Events Sponsored by the Boston Athenaeum

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., will also sponsor a public exhibition opening and reception for its ‘Framing Freedom: The Harriet Hayden Albums’ on Tuesday, March 19, at 4:30 p.m.

Inspired by the life and work of the Beacon Hill-based abolitionist Harriet Bell Hayden, this exbibit “brings together rarely seen works and examines Black abolitionists’ public identities, private lives, visual and material culture, and social activism through the perspective of a Black woman’s photograph albums from the mid-1800s,” according to an event description. Admission is free for this event to both members and the general public. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en-US/4W52KhR7/public-exhibition to learn more about this offering.

Also, the Athenaeum is offering a children’s program, ‘Portraits In Color: Celebrating Blackness with Wee The People’ on Saturday, March 30, at 1 p.m.

At this kid-powered celebration of the Harriet Hayden Albums Exhibition Framing Freedom, families will enjoy an interactive read-aloud of the award-winning picture book ‘Take A Picture of Me, James Van Der Zee!,’ followed by an art-making activity, creating picture frames for the portraits. The program is recommended for children, ages 6 and older.

For more information on the Boston Athenaeum, visit bostonathenaeum.org.

Upcoming Programming Sponsored by West End Museum

On Wednesday, March 20, at 5:30 p.m., and on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m., the West End Museum will offer ‘West End Women: A Walk Through History.’

Intellectuals, abolitionists, suffragists, artists, authors, and athletes – the women of Boston’s West End played an important role in shaping the history of their neighborhood, Boston, and the world. Join the West End Museum on a walking tour in honor of Women’s History Month.

Tickets for the walking tours cost $10 each. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-women-a-walk-through-history-tickets to purchase tickets for the March 20 event; and www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-women-a-walk-through-history-tickets to purchase tickets for the March 23 event.

On Saturday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m., the museum presents ‘Destruction and Rebirth: Barber and Beethoven’ at The Hub on Causeway Community Room at 52 Causeway St. (located along the alleyway next to Hub50House, across from the Tip O’Neill Building).

Join the museum for an artistically sublime experience as we project photographic images from the Edgell and Frani Collections (which chronicle life before, during, and after urban renewal) alongside a live performance of two of classical music’s most emotive string quartets, both possessing tonal qualities that convey the ideas of transformation and explore the complex social dynamics that underpin both the destruction and rebirth of the West End neighborhood.

Tickets for this event cost $15 each and can be purchased by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/destruction-and-rebirth-barber-and-beethoven-at-the-west-end-museum-tickets.

The museum’s next Trivia Month is set to take place on Monday, April 22, at the Dubliner Irish Pub at 2 Center Plaza. Admission is $10 per person. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/856151160167?aff=oddtdtcreator to purchase tickets and for more information.

WEM Seeking Volunteers for Spring and Summers Seasons

The West End Museum is now seeking volunteers for the spring and summers seasons.

Volunteer opportunities include in-person openings on Wednesday-Sunday mornings and afternoons for greeter, event assistant, exhibit attendant, social media creator, and special projects assistant.

For more information, contact the WEM volunteer coordinator via email at [email protected].

Upcoming Programs Sponsored by The Vilna Shul

The Vilna Shul presents ‘Mazaltob – Sephardi Women in Translation’ on Thursday, March 28, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

This book-launch celebration and discussion featuring translators Frances Malino and Yaelle Azagury and moderated by Jonathan Decter. Mazaltob will offer a fascinating portrait of a young Moroccan Sephardi woman navigating the ever-shifting ground between tradition and modernity, East and West, self and other, obligation and desire. Stylistically bold, culturally rich, by turns comic and wrenching, this polyphonic novel is both historically important and, in its new translation, a gift for our times. Tickets for this event cost $18 each.

Ongoing programming sponsored by The Vilna Shul include ‘Israel Through the Filmmaker’s Lens,’ with Dr. Shayna Weiss, on Wednesdays though March 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 18 Phillips St.

This course will explore questions about Israeli life and identity in a global context. Dr. Shayna Weiss will examine contemporary Israeli film and what these movies teach about Israel today, covering timely topics including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Mizrahi-Ashkenazi relations, ultra-Orthodoxy, Holocaust memory, and more.

The cost of admission is $120 per person for all five sessions, including dinner, along with an approximately $30 materials fee (for film viewing, paid directly to screening platforms [e.g. Netflix]).

The Vilna also presents ‘Climate Change and Tikkun Olam: A Poetry Journey,’ with Professor Deborah Leipziger on Wednesdays through March 13 and on April 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 18 Phillips St.

This course will look at climate change through a Jewish lens, like what does Jewish tradition teach us about how to cope and respond to this environmental and humanitarian challenge?; and how can poetry and creative endeavors help build resilience while cultivating hope, empathy, and action? Professor Leipziger is a sustainability expert who is also a poet and co-founder of the New England Jewish Poetry Festival.

The cost of admission is $120 per person for all five sessions, including dinner.

On Tuesday, April 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Vilna presents ‘The Jewish Holiday Table: A Culinary Adventure’ at 18 Phillips St.

Naama Shefi, founder of Jewish Food Society, introduces ‘The Jewish Holiday Table,’ a collection of 135 vibrant recipes, each with accompanying stories collected by the Jewish Food Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Jewish culinary heritage from across the globe. Shefi will be joined by Uri Scheft of Bakey Bakery for a challah-making demonstration. The conversation will be moderated by Devra Furst, co-author of the cookbook and food columnist for the Boston Globe. Tickets cost $25 each.

Visit https://vilnashul.org/events/upcoming for more information for more information on The Vilna’s upcoming programming.

West End Branch Library’s ‘Writing Your Memoir’ Series Kicks Off April 29

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., will offers its ‘Writing Your Memoir’ over three consecutive Monday evenings beginning on April 29.

Everyone has a story to tell. Step into the captivating field of memoir writing with this three-part workshop and acquire the skills and confidence to share your story with the world. Under the guidance of an expert writer, you will learn the art of crafting compelling and authentic personal narratives!

Session 1, which takes place on Monday, April 29, from 2 to 4 p.m., introduces memoir writing and developing a writing voice; Session 2 on Monday, May 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. focuses on sharing your written memoir and receiving positive feedback; and Session 3, which takes place Monday, May 13, from 2 to 4 p.m., concentrates on concluding your memoir and reaching your desired audience.

To register, contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] or by calling the West End Branch Library at 617-523-3957.

Beacon Hill Books to Welcome Two Authors on April 18

Jeanne Blasberg, whose third novel ‘Daughter of a Promise’ is due out soon, will be joining Julie Carrick Dalton, author of the upcoming novel, ‘The Last Beekeeper’ and a new resident to the neighborhood, on Thursday, April 18, at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books at 71 Charles St.

WLP’s Annual Fundraiser and Networking Luncheon Set for May 10

Women’s Lunch Place Executive Director Jennifer Hanlon Wigon and M. Lee Pelton, President and CEO of the Boston Foundation, will have a fireside chat at WLP’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, eat LUNCH give on Friday, May 10, in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 1:15 p.m.

Hanlon Wigon and Pelton will address the pressing issues of the housing crisis in Boston, including the shortage of affordable units and the critical need for safe, gender-specific housing for women in the community. The event will be held in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston.

This luncheon will include a delicious meal, an opportunity to network with Boston’s best and brightest leaders, and an inside look at the context behind Women’s Lunch Place’s life-changing work from two experts in their fields. There will also be a raffle with local prizes.

All proceeds from the fundraising luncheon will be donated to Women’s Lunch Place.

Tickets cost $200 each and are available online at womenslunchplace.org/elg, along with sponsorships, program advertisements, and opportunities to support the raffle.

Charles River Cleanup Set to Return April 19-20

Join the Esplanade Association for the 25th annual Charles River Cleanup – one of the largest Earth Day cleanups in the nation – on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.

Registration is now open for individual and corporate/large groups; sign up for one or both days online at https://esplanade.org/cleanup/.

Free Lessons in American Mahjong Offered at West End Branch Library

The Friends of the West End Library will be offering lessons in American Mahjong to new and experienced players at no cost.

The group meets on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room of the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]) or Julia Forbes ([email protected]).

Cherline Gene Named a Member of NAAC

Cultural industry worker Cherline Gene of Beacon Hill was recently named a member of the 2024 learning cohort of the Network of Arts Administrators of Color in Boston (known as NAAC/Boston). Gene is Founder of The Sip Down LLC.