Another Hapless Season for the Sox

With the Red Sox set to open their 2024 season this week, it seems all but assured that the Sox are destined for a third-straight last- place finish in the American League East.

For those of us who cherish our copy of the “Impossible Dream” record album, which chronicled the 1967 Red Sox, who improbably won the American League pennant (“The Red Sox win! It’s pandemonium on the field!”), this has been the sorriest stretch by a Sox squad since the early and mid-1960s, when the Red Sox similarly were cellar-dwellers year-in and year-out.

It’s obvious that the Red Sox ownership, which brought us four World Series titles from 2004-2018, basically has checked out and is taking the Fenway Faithful for granted. Sad to say, it looks like 2024 will be another long, hot — and losing — summer for Boston baseball fans.