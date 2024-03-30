Local Veterinary Practice Joins Forces With Street Dog Coalition To Provide Free Care for Boston’s Homeless Population

Special to the Times

At Home Veterinary, a leading veterinary house call practice serving greater Boston, recently teamed up with Street Dog Coalition to offer crucial veterinary care to individuals experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness in the Boston area.

Eleven caring team members from At Home Veterinary, including all five of the practice’s veterinarians, volunteered their time and expertise at a clinic organized by Street Dog Coalition, demonstrating their commitment to the well-being of both animals and people in need. The volunteers, joined by volunteers from several other animal hospitals in the area, provided essential veterinary services such as wellness exams, vaccinations, parasite control, and minor medical treatments, ensuring that the beloved animal companions of those facing hardship receive the care they deserve.

Street Dog Coalition, a national nonprofit organization, is dedicated to providing free veterinary care and resources to pets owned by people experiencing homelessness. Their mission aligns closely with At Home Veterinary’s values of compassion and service to the community. By partnering with Street Dog Coalition, At Home Veterinary extends its reach beyond traditional veterinary services to support vulnerable populations in the Boston area.

“What a wonderful day volunteering with Street Dog. So many friendly, appreciative people and their adorable dogs and cats,” said Mary Ricciardi, a team member at At Home Veterinary.

“It was a real privilege to volunteer with Street Dog Coalition this weekend. It was so rewarding to work with all of the pets but even more so to see how happy and relieved the owners were to get their pet’s veterinary care at no cost. Such a great organization and I can’t wait to volunteer again!” added Karen Young, the assistant practice manager at At Home Veterinary.

Street Dog Coalition’s work in the Boston area is vital, addressing the unique challenges faced by individuals experiencing homelessness and their pets. Through regular clinics and outreach efforts, Street Dog Coalition provides not only veterinary care but also access to essential resources such as pet food, supplies, and referrals to local services. By alleviating the financial burden of veterinary care, Street Dog Coalition helps to strengthen the bond between humans and their animal companions and promotes the overall health and well-being of both.

As part of their commitment to supporting Street Dog Coalition’s mission, At Home Veterinary encourages members of the community to contribute in any way they can. Monetary donations can be made directly to Street Dog Coalition through their website

(please specify the Boston team), while individuals interested in making in-kind donations of pet supplies and essential items for pet owners are welcome to drop off goods at the At Home Veterinary office located at 2 Summer Street, Suite 300 in Natick. Donated items should be new or in excellent used condition. For the pets, the most needed items are pet food bags under 15 pounds, canned food, leashes, treats, toys, collars, harnesses, clean bedding, litter, and pet carriers. For pet owners, needed items include hygiene goods, socks, sports bras, undershirts, blankets, warm clothing, and reusable bags.

To learn more about Street Dog Coalition and how you can get involved, visit The Street Dog Coalition website or contact At Home Veterinary at (508) 653-4300.

At Home Veterinary is a well-established, 5-doctor veterinary house call practice serving greater Boston. With a commitment to personalized care and convenience, At Home Veterinary brings comprehensive veterinary services directly to the doorstep of pets and their owners.

Street Dog Coalition is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free veterinary care and resources to pets owned by people experiencing homelessness. Through clinics, outreach efforts, and partnerships with local organizations, Street Dog Coalition strives to improve the health and well-being of both animals and humans in need.