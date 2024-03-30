Councilor Flynn Holds Budget Listening Session

With the new budget season starting in April, Councilor Ed Flynn hosted a virtual listening session on Monday night with leaders of Downtown, Chinatown, Leather District, Bay Village and South End to discuss budget priorities for each neighborhood. Every year, Councilor Flynn holds these budget listening sessions with civic leaders, and this year’s meeting was held in partnership with Councilor Brian Worrell, Chair of the Ways and Means Committee.

During the discussion, civic leaders across different neighborhoods brought up similar budget priorities, including more resources dedicated to pest control, trash storage and pick up, traffic and construction-related enforcement, sidewalk repair and improvements, and more investments for our parks, open spaces, and trees.

“We had a very productive budget listening session last night with Councilor Worrell and our respected civic leaders across Downtown, Chinatown, Leather District, and the South End,” said Councilor Flynn. “I would like to thank all those who attended and advocated for their neighborhoods. Regardless of the neighborhood, our residents all share common budget priorities; that is to see more services and resources dedicated to pest control, trash pick up, both traffic and ISD enforcement, sidewalk repairs, and investments in our public spaces and parks.”