The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold its monthly public hearing on Thursday May 16, at 5 p.m.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Hearing or calling 1-929-205-6099 and entering meeting id # 941 0920 2898. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

The public can offer testimony.

Discussion Topics

Violation Review

APP # 24.0995 BH 80 Beacon Street

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved paint color change.

APP # 24.0888 BH 147-149 Charles Street

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved removal of party wall, roof, chimney, unapproved addition of mechanical headhouse visible from Charles Street, incorrect windows on upper level with 6 over 6 grid pattern, unapproved expansion of upper level windows, removal of non-historic awning and removal of decorative frieze.

Design Review

APP # 23.1199 BH 83 Mount Vernon Street

Proposed Work: Repaint front door and surround.

APP # 24.0979 BH 15 Charles Street

Proposed Work: New signage.

APP # 24.0975 BH 27 Chestnut Street

Proposed Work: Replace non-historic windows.

APP # 24.0977 BH 17 West Cedar Street

Proposed Work: Enlarge window for egress.

APP # 24.0348 BH 54 Pinckney Street

Proposed Work: New roof deck.

APP # 24.0976 BH 46 Chestnut Street

Proposed Work: Paint shutters deep gray color to match Brattle Spruce: Benjamin Moore “Flint”, paint lintels and sills gray: Benjamin Moore “Ashley Gray, paint entry door, sidelites, transom, and entry portico off-white: Benjamin Moore “Classic Gray”. Paint door deep gray color to match Brattle Spruce, Benjamin Moore “Flint”, Install new decorative lantern pendant at entry door head, Replace eight historic double-hung windows in brick façade with new wood windows. Paint off-white: Benjamin Moore “Classic Gray”, replace three historic windows in the granite base with new wood windows, paint deep gray color to match Brattle Spruce: Benjamin Moore “Flint.” At mansard level, replace four non-historic windows in mansard dormers with new wood windows to match historic grid pattern, all wood, double hung, true divided lights with no low-e glass, paint off-white: Benjamin Moore “Classic Gray”, add decorative wood cornice above stepped brick cornice, paint deep gray color to match Brattle Spruce: Benjamin Moore “Flint”, extend sloped mansard roof and add copper flashing/cap at top of slate roof, new natural slate as needed to match existing, enlarge two dormers (width to remain, lower sill) and add pediment detailing to top of dormers. At the rear facade, replace historic windows on Branch Street façade (six in wood oriel, two in brick) with new wood windows. Paint off-white: Benjamin Moore “Classic Gray”, replace garage door in enlarged opening with new wood garage door, paint deep gray color to match Brattle Spruce: Benjamin Moore “Flint”, widen opening ±4” to the east to align with existing stone base. Re-set granite curb as needed, replace existing service door and transom in kind with new wood door and transom, paint deep gray color to match Brattle Spruce: Benjamin Moore “Flint”, At courtyard, rear and side facades, replace windows in new and modified openings with new wood windows, paint deep gray color to match Brattle Spruce: Benjamin Moore “Flint” New sills and lintels at all masonry openings, paint gray: Benjamin Moore “Ashley Gray”, remove all fire escapes, remove existing stairs connecting 3rd floor and 4th floor rear decks and 4th floor and roof deck, replace existing third and fourth floor rear deck railings with black metal rail, install roof deck with black metal railings and wood decking, install roof hatch. At the mansard level, install new windows and a pair of doors in modified openings. New standing seam metal roof, at wood-framed addition on top of brick ell, install new wood windows and doors in modified openings, re-side addition with wood panels and trim, paint windows, doors, cladding, and trim deep gray color to match Brattle Spruce: Benjamin Moore “Flint”. (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review).

Administrative Review

APP # 24.0950 BH 13 Byron Street: Repaint deck railing black.

APP # 24.0925 BH 19 Charles River Square: Restore all single glazed windows. Repaint to match existing. Remove all storm windows and replace them in kind.

APP # 24.0976 BH 46 Chestnut Street: At front facade, repair and repoint existing brick masonry and granite base and stoop as required using historic mixture, tooling, and profile. Infill and tooth-in brick to match existing where obsolete exhaust grills are located and to be removed, replace shutters and install new shutter hardware. Repair as needed copper downspout and flashing, repair, restore, and paint existing window sills and headers as required, restore window grilles at sidewalk level, grill at egress casement window to be hinged, restore and paint entry door, sidelites, transom, and entry portico. Clean, patch/repair, and paint decorative railing and boot-scraper at front façade, paint black. Restore door hardware: handleset, door knocker, mail slot, and house numbers, new “doorbird” door buzzer in brass finish, at mansard level, add copper gutter, add copper flashing/cap at top of slate roof. Re-set granite curb as needed, repair and re-paint window grill (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 24.0957 BH 15 Revere Street: Repair broken concrete surrounding entryway in kind.

APP # 24.0964 BH 59 River Street: Re-point brick as required with an approved mortar mix and color to match the existing one-part cement, two-part lime, and seven to nine-part sand. Clean masonry with water and gentle detergent.

APP # 24.0846 BH 21 West Cedar Street: Replace seven total sash sets at front elevation. First floor has two total 6 over 6 windows. Second floor has three 6 over 6 and two total 2 over 2. The existing windows are non-historic. The new sash sets will keep the existing wood sills, jambs & brick moldings. The new sash will be fabricated from wood, and true divided lite, double hung, with no low-e glass and painted semi-gloss black to match the existing. All existing aluminum storm windows to be removed upon installation of new sash.

APP # 24.0908 BH 72 West Cedar Street: At level three and dormer level, replace five, 2 over 2, non-historic windows with five, 2 over 2, wood, double hung, true divided light, no low-e glass, with a dark spacer bar in-between the panes of glass.

Annual Vote For Chair/Vice Chair

Ratification Of 4/18/2024 Public Hearing Minutes

Staff Updates