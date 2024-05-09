Upstairs Downstairs Hosts Fifth Annual Derby Day

Special to Times

On Saturday, May 4, for the fifth consecutive year, Upstairs Downstairs hosted its popular Kentucky Derby Game Day.

Dozens of happy customers attended resplendent in colorful bonnets and hats of their own or provided by staff to take advantage of store specials and, of course, try their luck racing little horses, Fritter, Glitter and Frack racing down the 1/1000 furlong of everyone’s favorite “Charles Downs Derby Track” Post Time was noon and ended around 4 p.m. A lot of excitement, picture-taking, prizes, and light beverages were on hand all day down the straightaway, the far turn, the backstretch, around the clubhouse turn, and down the homestretch to the thrill packed photo finish and the winner was….well… everybody won and had a great time.

Upstairs Downstairs owner Laura Cousineau and ‘racing commissioner’ said, “We so enjoy doing this every year and providing yet another fun venue for our valued customers, families and friends who have so generously supported our efforts for so many years. Thanks to all of you we were able to be recognized by these organizations. Thank you!”

Upstairs Downstairs has been interviewed on WCVB-TV Channel 5; selected by Boston Insider as one of Boston’s best vintage stores;

featured on American Dream TV’s ‘Selling Boston’; appeared on an episode of ‘Storage Wars’; was listed in Boston Common Magazine as one of the best antique stores in Boston; and appeared in Veranda Magazine as a “place to go” for vintage and antique items.

For more information on Upstairs Downstairs, contact Laura Cousineau at 617-367-1950, or via email at [email protected].