Boston Common Frog Pond Spray Pool Opens June 25

Special to Times

Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, and The Skating Club of Boston will welcome children and their caregivers to kick off the 2024 summer wading season as the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool reopens on Tuesday, June 25.

The wading pool opening is made possible by title sponsor Bank of America and presenting sponsor H.P. Hood LLC. The event will include an exciting celebration at 11 a.m. followed by the opening of the spray pool.

In addition to activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can enjoy tasty treats and a visit from official mascot Frog Pond Freddie. LEGO® Discovery Center Boston will be on site with giveaways and a LEGO brick pit for free building with LEGO experts.

Enjoy sparkling water from Polar Beverages, local farm fresh milk from the New England Dairy Council, frozen treats from H.P. Hood LLC, and sample water flavoring packets from Cirkul. Residents can also try our instrument ‘petting zoo’ courtesy of the Boston Music Project and visit the team from PROJECT Melanoma for summer sun safety tips.

Also offering giveaways and activities will be Mass Audubon, the Boston Public Library Chinatown Branch, the Boston Public Health Commission, Science for Scientists, and the Boston Water and Sewer Commission’s popular water truck. For more information visit www.boston.gov/frogpond.

A year-round recreational facility, the Frog Pond offers ice skating in the winter, a spray pool and supervised wading for youth in the summer, and the Carousel from spring through fall. Information on additional activities offered at the Frog Pond can be found by visiting www.bostonfrogpond.com.

The Frog Pond spray pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day. The facility is managed by The Skating Club of Boston and staffed by youth workers from the Boston Youth Fund. For further information, please call the Frog Pond at 617-635-2120.

