West End Museum Announces Summer Art Competition

Special to Times

Join the West End Museum for its inaugural Summer Art Competition, a celebration of creativity inspired by the vibrant West End neighborhood. Artists of all ages and backgrounds are invited to participate by submitting their original artwork. Please only submit one work.

The theme of this summer’s art competition is ‘The West End Through My Eyes.’ Your work should address the question: What does the West End mean to you? While you may approach this question in any way that you wish, some topics to consider could include: the West End’s history; how the neighborhood has changed over time; urban landscapes; and sense of community.

Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just starting to explore your creative side, this competition offers a platform to showcase your talents and share your unique perspective on the West End. From photography and painting to sculpture and mixed media, all forms of artistic expression are welcome.

Entries will be judged by a jury of community members, with a West End themed prize awarded to the top three submissions.

All submitted artworks will also be featured in a special exhibition at the West End Museum, in our new temporary exhibition gallery, allowing museum visitors to see different personal interpretations of the neighborhood.

Submit your artwork by Sept. 7. You may bring your work to the Museum to be submitted anytime between Sept. 3 and Sept. 7.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a creative community event and contribute to the cultural tapestry of the West End.

For more information on the competition, visit https://thewestendmuseum.org/news/summer-art-competition/.