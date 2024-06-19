Vilna Shul Patio Plaza Receives Extensive Makeover

The Vilna Shul’s patio plaza, along with its iron gates which date back to 1919, recently underwent an extensive, $300,000 makeover.

Courtesy of The Vilna Shul

Renovations of The Vilna Shul patio get underway as the concrete surface is poured.

“The restoration of our patio plaza provides much-needed waterproofing to our patio floor, which serves the dual role as our only outdoor space for public gathering and as the roof for the basement level of our historic building, said Dalit Ballen Horn, executive director of The Vilna Shul, Boston’s Center for Jewish Culture, located at 18 Phillips St.

The Vilna Shul extends its gratitude to City of Boston Preservation Fund and the George B. Henderson Foundation for supporting the project.

“This project took a village,” said Horn. “We are grateful to the City of Boston Community Preservation Act and the George B. Henderson Foundation for their generous support and collaboration.”

Meanwhile, The Vilna Shul welcomes the public to come enjoy the newly renovated patio space.

“We cannot wait to once again welcome people to our patio plaza,” said Horn.

The Vilna Shul is a cultural center located in a historic synagogue building in Downtown Boston. Its “mission is to spark excitement and curiosity about Jewish culture and [the] American immigrant story through vibrant and meaningful experiences,” according to the organization. Register online for The Vilna’s upcoming programming at https://vilnashul.org/events/upcoming.